5 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 6/29/25

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Today

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

In equal part due to defensive ability and necessity, there is no friendlier matchup for treys than the New York Liberty.

New York has allowed the most three-point attempts per game overall (28.5) and, specifically, to guards (17.5). Opponents have shot a respectable 34.0% on those attempts, as well.

As part of a career year for the Atlanta Dream, Allisha Gray has been lighting it up from deep. She's made 2.5 threes per 36 minutes on an excellent 42.1% conversion rate.

On Friday, Gray failed to knock down multiple threes for the first time in six contests. That presents a good buy-low opportunity on a better matchup than I believe the public sees because the Liberty's defensive rating (97.3 DRTG) is second in the W on a team level.

Rotowire projects Gray for 2.5 median made triples, meaning anywhere above +119 is fine for this number if that's correct.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Angel Reese is starting to show casual fans why she's compared to Caitlin Clark.

Reese is on a torrid stretch in June where she's averaging 14.2 points and 14.3 rebounds per 36 minutes. The only thing that's stopped her in this market are lopsided results as the 4-11 Chicago Sky struggle to keep pace.

The 5-11 Los Angeles Sparks aren't blowing out many teams, either. This spread is 6.0 points, and it's a good one for Reese's counting stats. In addition to L.A.'s top-four pace (96.3) and bottom-four DRTG (106.9), the Sparks are allowing the second-most points (43.6) and fourth-most boards (16.2) to opposing forwards.

Rotowire projects Reese for a whopping 14.1 points and 16.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes on Sunday. This line was derived from box score totals, but Reese is simply smashing it when the game stays tight.

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

This is a brutal matchup for a Las Vegas Aces offense that hasn't traveled well all season.

Las Vegas is, miraculously, second from the bottom in road offensive rating (94.4 ORTG). Their road pace (95.9) also lags slightly behind what we see when they're in Sin City (96.1). That's not good news opposite a Phoenix Mercury squad that's used DPOY candidate Alyssa Thomas to great effect in her first year with the club.

Phoenix's DRTG is 97.9 at home, and they've allowed just 78.6 PPG. The Aces aren't exactly the most imposing visitors to buck this trend.

The Mercury seem like a title contender rolling on all cylinders. They just bashed New York's elite D for 106 points. I'm leaving them out of the wager, but DRatings expects just 79.4 median points from the Aces, and the actual total could be much, much lower.

Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson is a beast on the glass, hauling in 9.1 rebounds per 36 minutes.

That's thrust more opportunities to the perimeter; the Aces allow the most rebounds per game to opposing guards (23.8). The boards have to go somewhere -- especially when you're struggling on offense like Vegas has been.

Enter Kahleah Copper from the Mercury's backcourt. Copper's best counting stats lie ahead as she just crested 25 minutes on the floor for the first time Friday after missing most of the season with a knee issue. Last year, she averaged 4.9 rebounds per 36 minutes. That rate has been 4.1 rebounds per 36 with Thomas -- and other new pieces -- in the fold.

Copper's season-high for boards (4) came against the Liberty with the added playing time. In a favorable matchup with Vegas, I'm expecting a new high-water mark to be set.

Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries

It's pretty inspiring what the Golden State Valkyries' home crowd has done for the expansion team in their first season.

Golden State is 6-3 outright at Chase Center, which is so far and away better than their talent level. That's correlated to a +5.8 net rating (NRTG) at home that's -7.0 on the road. I wouldn't count them out against the Seattle Storm.

Seattle is ripe for a letdown. They're third in the WNBA in true shooting (57.2 TS%) this month despite posting a poor 52.5 TS% last season before losing Jewell Loyd for nothing. Skylar Diggins' 41.7% three-point rate would be her highest mark since she was on the Tulsa Shock in 2015. That was the last year Tulsa existed.

Can a raucous environment lead to a letdown shooting performance for the Storm -- and a potential upset from the Valks again? I believe so. DRatings' median spread in this tilt is just 5.2.

