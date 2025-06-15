2 Best CONCACAF Gold Cup Bets and Player Props for USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago

The United States Men's National Team will kickstart their CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament by taking on Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Upon looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets are standing out for this matchup?

CONCACAF Gold Cup Betting Picks for USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago

It's an extremely small sample size for the USMNT under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, but the results in their recent friendlies don't offer much confidence entering the Gold Cup. Besides Pochettino not having plenty of the USMNT's players who excel in European play at his disposal, the defense has looked out of sorts against Turkey and Switzerland in recent matches, having been outscored 6-1 in those contests.

While Trinidad & Tobago provides the US a favorable matchup, they've shown an ability to score goals in their two recent games in World Cup qualification, posting a combined seven goals against St. Kitts & Nevis and Costa Rica. At the same time, both teams to score (BTTS) has been achieved in both of those games for Trinidad & Tobago as they tend to deploy an aggressive style of play where they leave their defense vulnerable.

With both of these teams having concerns from the back, BTTS is looking like an enticing option for Sunday's showdown.

The starting XI remains to be determined for the USMNT ahead of Sunday's match versus Trinidad & Tobago, but Diego Luna should have a decent shot at starting after seeing action as a substitute in the 4-0 defeat to Switzerland on June 10. Luna started in the 2-1 loss to Turkey back on June 6, starting as a left attacking midfielder, spending most of his time pushing forward up the pitch.

Aside from his duties of suiting up for the USMNT, Luna plays in the MLS for Real Salt Lake, and he's delivered eight goals and two assists across 16 matches this season. At the moment, Luna is the only player on Real Salt Lake with more than one goal scored this season, and he's pacing the team in expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes (0.31), per FBRef's xG model.

For a USMNT that lacks a go-to goalscorer, Luna can shine along the wing against a Trinidad & Tobago club that invites opposing teams to push the ball forward.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.