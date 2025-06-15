3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 6/15/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Today

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Arguably the two surprise teams in the W meet on Sunday as the Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream.

Atlanta is a slight road favorite, but this is a better look in the prop market. Rookie Kiki Iriafen is running pretty hot from the field considering her evolving role in D.C.

Iriafen is having to hold off Aaliyah Edwards, Shakira Austin, and Emily Engstler as former top picks currently on the Mystics bench, and this team very much runs a "hot hand" approach -- or perhaps a "however coach Sydney Johnson is feeling" approach. We saw Iriafen play just 18 minutes two games ago despite 17 points. She took just eight shots last time out.

Her usage rate (22.5%) is fairly ordinary for minutes concerns, and this is a brutal matchup against an Atlanta team with the league's second-slowest pace (94.6) and a quality defensive rating (98.7 DRTG).

Rotowire projects Iriafen for only 11.9 points.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

If there's a team to buy stock in for the second half of the WNBA season, it's the Phoenix Mercury.

This roster is at full health for the first time all season. Alyssa Thomas (calf) returned to 24 minutes in a blowout of Dallas earlier this week, and Kahleah Copper (knee) is on track to make her debut in this battle with the Las Vegas Aces. Those two aren't fully up to speed, but it speaks volumes the team has a +2.0 net rating (NRTG) with them missing so much of the season.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas is without A'ja Wilson (head) in the interim. In their first game without her, they escaped the 1-11 Wings with a four-point win that required a remarkable comeback. A 22.0% turnover rate might be a death sentence against a Mercury squad that leads the league in forced turnovers (195).

Battling head-to-head with the league's worst squad wasn't a good sign that Vegas will be able to survive Wilson's absence against a dark horse for this year's title -- even at home.

One of the factors that Las Vegas just can't count on for a repeat is Jewell Loyd's red-hot shot.

Loyd nailed five of eight triples in Friday's win, which was a stark contrast from her tumultuous first season in Sin City otherwise. She had made just seven total threes in five prior contests.

Plus, Loyd's only averaged 11.3 points per 36 minutes this season on a 17.7% usage rate. She was second in shots on Friday (13) due to an off night from Chelsea Gray, whose usage rate for the whole season (21.3%) has been much higher.

Oh, yeah. There's also Phoenix's 97.5 DRTG to contend with, which has led to allowing the fifth-fewest three-point attempts per game to guards (12.9).

Rotowire projects just 10.9 points for Loyd on Sunday. This line is an overreaction to Friday's outburst.

