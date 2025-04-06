FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 4/6/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Corbin Burnes ($9,900)

As Tyler Glasnow faces the worst matchup in the sport for a righty, Corbin Burnes is in a solid spot opposite a Washington Nationals team striking out at the fifth-highest clip against right-handers (27.5%) so far. Burnes' poor weather might also have the best shot at playing with more significant trouble in Philadelphia and Atlanta.

David Peterson ($9,000)

As much as I tried to fight it, David Peterson's floor is worth consideration. The opposing Toronto Blue Jays' implied total (3.44) is minuscule due to favorable winds at Citi Field and a quality start in Peterson's season debut. However, Toronto's 188 wRC+ in limited opportunities against lefties this season is terrifying, and Peterson's never been a high-whiff hurler.

Jackson Jobe ($8,800)

In single-entry tournaments, I'm willing to trust 22-year-old Jackson Jobe. What could possibly go wrong? Jobe's 2025 opener was poor (9.54 xERA), but a home date with the Chicago White Sox can cure a lot of ills. Jobe averaged at least 9.40 K/9 in every minor league stop where he pitched at least 60.0 innings.

Drew Rasmussen ($8,300)

If the Texas Rangers struck out more, you could argue Drew Rasmussen is Sunday's cash-game option after five scoreless innings to open his 2025 campaign. Exclusively at home thus far, Texas' .585 team OPS against righties is flat ugly.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($5,100), Paul Goldschmidt ($3,200), Anthony Volpe ($3,100)

Andrew Heaney danced out of danger in his debut, but regression could hit like a torpedo (pun intended) today. Heaney has surrendered at least 1.20 HR/9 in nine straight seasons, and the New York Yankees' team OPS against lefties (1.147) looks straight out of a video game at the moment.

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Ezequiel Tovar ($3,600), Ryan McMahon ($3,200), Michael Toglia ($3,200)

The Colorado Rockies' FanGraphs leaderboards look like a haunted house if you're craving offensive upside, but these same pieces came through against righties a season ago. Joey Estes' 5.04 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) was 7.89 in his 2025 debut, so the righty seems like a prime candidate to get spooked by Coors Field.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Christian Yelich ($3,800), William Contreras ($3,100), Brice Turang ($3,000)

A 1.50 ERA in the opener didn't reflect Carson Spiers' performance. The righty's 4.08 SIERA was much higher with elevated flyball (46.7%) and hard-hit (40.0%) rates allowed. These Milwaukee Brewers bats all have at least a 100 wRC+ versus right-handed pitching, and I noted in today's best MLB bets that Jackson Chourio probably turns around his slow start in this split soon.

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($3,200), Willi Castro ($3,000), Trevor Larnach ($2,800)

Ronel Blanco is a good hurler, but he's prone to lapses in command that are menacing against a loaded Minnesota Twins lineup with extreme winds blowing out to left field. Minnesota's implied team total (4.32) is interestingly high when it's because they're favorites despite the much-maligned Chris Paddack taking their own mound.

