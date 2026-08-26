WNBA Picks Today: 2 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Wednesday, August 26, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun

Golden State has been one of the league's most consistent teams all season and comes into this game after a convincing win over Minnesota. The Valkyries also won the first meeting with Connecticut by 15 points, holding the Sun to just 64 points in the process.

Connecticut picked up a nice win over Chicago on Tuesday, but this is a tough turnaround on the second night of a back-to-back. Golden State has been the better team on both ends of the floor all season, and this sets up as another matchup where it can create some separation.

Toronto Tempo vs. Seattle Storm

Malonga has been one of Seattle's most consistent rebounders all season and continues to play heavy minutes in meaningful games. She's averaging just under 9 rebounds per game and has reached double-digit rebounds in several recent outings, making this a realistic target rather than asking her to have an outlier performance.

Toronto is also shorthanded in the frontcourt, which should create more opportunities on the glass. With Seattle relying on Malonga to anchor the paint, another game with 10 or more rebounds is well within reach.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.