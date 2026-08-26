MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets and Picks for Wednesday, August 26, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks and Predictions for Today

Dodgers vs. Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

Roki Sasaki - Strikeouts Roki Sasaki Over Aug 26 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite a tough road matchup at the Atlanta Braves, Roki Sasaki can reach five punchouts tonight.

Sasaki has taken a step forward this season after a disappointing 2025. He’s missing a lot of bats, generating an elite 13.4% swinging-strike rate.

The thing that usually holds him back in the K department is his struggles to get deeper into games. That hasn’t been as big of an issue lately, though, as Sasaki has thrown at least 90 pitches in five of his past six starts. That’s led to more strikeouts, with the righty going over 4.5 Ks in six of his last seven outings.

Atlanta is a good offense. However, they have the 12th-highest strikeout rate (23.0%) over the last 30 days, and I think the market is underrating Sasaki a tad.

Starting Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Sean Burke (7:40 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 26 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sean Burke gives us an excellent foundation for another NRFI wager. The Chicago White Sox right-hander has recorded a 3.27 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 146 innings this year while striking out 26.5% of the batters he's faced.

His 19.5% strikeout-minus-walk rate is also strong, and the Texas Rangers have not been particularly dangerous against right-handed pitching, ranking 24th in wOBA against righties.

MacKenzie Gore has been less consistent from a run-prevention standpoint, posting a 4.26 ERA, but there is a lot to like underneath that number. Gore owns a 1.23 WHIP, a 26.0% strikeout rate and an 17.6% K-BB rate through 145 2/3 innings.

The White Sox have also struck out 25.0% of the time against left-handed pitching.

Both starters have enough swing-and-miss ability to get through the top of the opposing lineup unscathed, making the first-inning under attractive.

Orioles vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

Michael McGreevy Outs Recorded Michael McGreevy Over 16.5 Aug 26 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Michael McGreevy is a low-strikeout hurler who thrives via ground balls. That is the type of guy who can work deep into games as long as most of those grounders find gloves.

McGreevy has a meager 16.4% K rate in his career along with a 46.9% ground-ball rate. The leash is pretty long, too, as he’s gone at least 90 pitches in four consecutive outings, including two appearances of 102 pitches. He’s gone over 16.5 outs in two of his last three starts, falling one out short in the lone exception.

The Baltimore Orioles are right around the league average (17th) in wOBA over the last 30 days, and I think McGreevy can go over his outs recorded prop tonight.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.