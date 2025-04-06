3 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 4/6/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Below, I'm going to run through my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Jackson Chourio -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Carson Spiers launched with a decent start last week, but any pending regression could put an improving Milwaukee Brewers offense in a position to do some damage.

Spiers' xERA (4.64) was much higher than his actual ERA (1.50) one turn through the rotation, and an elevated 8.7% walk rate and 40.0% hard-hit rate allowed can be thanked for that.

Projected to hit second, Jackson Chourio is a bat than can exploit this same-handed matchup. Chourio has posted a .278 batting average, .833 OPS, and -- importantly for this prop -- mere 6.0% walk rate against right-handed pitching since the start of last season.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 2.15 median total bases from Chourio on Sunday, meaning they'd put closer to -173 odds on this prop.

Athletics at Colorado Rockies

Moneyline Colorado Rockies Apr 6 7:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Colorado Rockies are sad, but swept out of your home opening series by a team without a full name might be a level of sad not seen in MLB since...well...the Chicago White Sox last year.

Regardless, Colorado has a great chance to beat the Athletics today. It's actually a rare good day for Rockies fans as top overall prospect Chase Dollander is scheduled to make his MLB debut. The club is hoping Dollander's 3.57 xFIP in a lone AAA start can give their desperate rotation any sort of life.

The artist formerly known as Oakland also is in line to start Joey Estes, which is good news for the Rox's bats. Estes' 7.89 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) in his debut was a continuation of a 5.04 SIERA from a year ago. A sub-30.0% groundball rate in both years seems really, really troublesome for this date at Coors Field.

Massey Ratings (53.0%) and DRatings (54.5%) both have the Rockies above these implied odds. The fact they're celebrating a top prospect to avoid a sweep only help the argument.

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jhonkensy Noel +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Will it be Christmas in April at MLB's sixth-best park for home runs?

Jhonkensy Noel has drawn a ton of right-handed pitching to open the year, but left-hander Tyler Anderson is much more his speed. Since the start of last season, Noel has a .968 OPS, .421 ISO, and 7 home runs in just 63 plate appearances (PAs) against southpaws. He rakes in this split.

Anderson's profile also isn't extremely menacing at the moment. Last season, the lefty managed hard contact (32.7% rate) well despite a high flyball rate (42.4%). An elevation in both led to 3.60 HR/9 allowed in his season debut after 1.59 HR/9 allowed in spring training. He's also not a high-whiff pitcher with a K rate below 20.0% in six straight seasons.

As a result, our projections think "Big Christmas" is Sunday's ninth-most-likely home run hitter. He's projected for 0.27 median bombs, so we'd have set these odds closer to +323.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today?

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.