Best Fantasy Football Stacks in Summary

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

CJ Stroud and Nico Collins

Stacking is a strategy most commonly associated with daily fantasy, but it can also be useful in season-long fantasy football leagues. Pairing a quarterback with one of his top pass-catchers gives your lineup the chance to benefit twice from the same scoring play, creating additional weekly upside.

That doesn't mean fantasy managers should force a stack at the expense of draft value. The best redraft stacks combine strong individual players with an offense capable of producing plenty of touchdowns and big plays.

With that in mind, here are some of the best fantasy football stacks to target in 2026 redraft leagues.

All ADP references come from FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP, and ADP may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Stacks for 2026

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

ADP: Lamb 10th and Dak 77th

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have already shown they can produce huge fantasy seasons together, and the Dallas Cowboys' meh defense makes Dak-Lamb one of my favorite stacks to target in 2026.

Prescott bounced back in a major way last season, throwing for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He finished third in the NFL in passing yards, and his 600 passing attempts ranked second. Those numbers provide exactly the kind of passing volume we want when stacking a quarterback with his No. 1 receiver.

Lamb wasn't quite as dominant statistically last year as we've seen him at his peak, but injuries limited him to 14 games. He still caught 75 passes for 1,077 yards, giving him at least 1,000 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons. Lamb also scored only 3 touchdowns after producing 12 in 2023 and 6 in 2024, leaving plenty of room for positive touchdown regression if Dallas continues throwing at a high rate.

George Pickens gives defenses another legitimate threat to worry about, but Lamb remains the centerpiece of the passing game.

It also helps that — as I mentioned early — the Dallas defense isn’t very good, which can force the Cowboys’ offense into high-scoring games where they have to keep airing it out.

If you're willing to spend an early pick on Lamb, Prescott provides an easy way to complete the stack later in the draft without having to reach for an elite-tier quarterback.

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta

ADP: St. Brown 8th, LaPorta 70th and Goff 119th

Jared Goff Regular Season Passing Yards 2026-27 Jared Goff Over 4050.5 @ Jared Goff Under 4050.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Most fantasy stacks consist of two players, but the Detroit Lions offer one of the more appealing opportunities to build a three-player stack if you’re willing to get a little weird.

Jared Goff continues to put up huge passing totals in Detroit. He threw for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns last season while completing 68.0% of his passes. That came after seasons of 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024 and 4,575 yards and 30 scores in 2023. Few quarterbacks offer a more consistent source of high-end passing production, making him an appealing target despite his lack of rushing. Given that Goff is QB16, this stack fits better in two-quarterback/superflex formats.

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains the obvious player to pair with Goff. St. Brown caught 117 passes for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, marking his third consecutive season with at least 115 receptions. He's one of fantasy football's safest first-round selections and gives Goff a high-volume target who can produce both catches and touchdowns.

Sam LaPorta makes this stack even more interesting. His 2025 season was limited to nine games, but he still produced 40 receptions, 489 yards, and 3 touchdowns. We have already seen his ceiling, too, as LaPorta caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2023.

Goff is the key to making the trio work from a roster-construction perspective. You can spend premium draft capital on St. Brown, target LaPorta at a position where difference-makers are difficult to find, and then wait much longer to grab Goff. The biggest risk with that plan is that Goff comes last of the three, meaning that if you take both ARSB and LaPorta, you’re already committed to the stack and may feel the need to reach for Goff so you’re not hung out to try.

It certainly helps this stack that the Lions have the league’s easiest schedule and also don’t have to play outside in the cold until Week 17.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

ADP: Chase 3rd and Burrow 53rd

This is probably the stack you expected to see when you clicked into this article, and this doesn’t need to be particularly complicated. When healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals‘ duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase form one of the best quarterback-receiver combinations in football.

Burrow was limited to eight games last season but remained highly productive when he was available, throwing for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns against just 5 interceptions. We have to go back to only 2024 to see his ceiling over a complete season: 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.

Chase was able to remain productive even with Burrow missing significant time. He finished 2025 with 125 catches for 1,412 yards and 8 touchdowns after exploding for 127 receptions, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns the year before. Across the past two seasons, that's 252 receptions, 3,120 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns.

The drawback is obvious: this is a tough stack to acquire in terms of draft cost. To land Chase, you need to have one of the earliest selections in your draft, and Burrow carries an ADP barely outside the top-50 picks. If you don’t have an early first-round selection, you could pivot to Tee Higgins (ADP: 38th).

CJ Stroud and Nico Collins

ADP: Collins 24th and Stroud 170th

Nico Collins Regular Season Receiving Yards 2026-27 Nico Collins Over 1150.5 @ Nico Collins Under 1150.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Like the Lions one above, due to Stroud’s low ADP (QB24), this stack is a much better fit for two-QB formats. But I think it’s a sneaky-good stack as the market may be too low on Stroud in 2026.

What I find super appealing about this stack is that there is zero doubt about who the Houston Texans‘ No. 1 wide receiver is.

Collins led the Texans with 1,117 receiving yards last season despite playing only 15 games, finishing well ahead of every other Houston pass-catcher. He averaged 15.7 yards per reception and scored 6 touchdowns, giving him three straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Collins was ninth in the league in yards but just 33rd in catches, showing what kind of quick-strike upside he brings to the table.

That combination of volume and big-play ability makes him the clear centerpiece of Houston's passing attack.

The gap between Collins and the rest of the receiving corps is noteworthy. Dalton Schultz finished second on the team with 777 receiving yards, while Jayden Higgins — who is out for the 2026 season due to injury — was the next-highest wide receiver at 525 yards. Collins is not only the first choice in the passing game, he might be the second and third choices, too.

Stroud's 2025 season wasn't as productive as what we’ve seen from him in the past as he threw for 3,041 yards while appearing in 14 games. But we've already seen his upside after he surpassed 4,100 passing yards as a rookie, and a healthier season could bring a significant rebound.

There’s also a motivation narrative at play as Houston hasn’t extended Stroud despite Stroud being extension eligible. A huge 2026 could land Stroud a massive payday this offseason.

Collins gives you a legitimate WR1 who should remain Stroud's clearcut first option, and Stroud should be fairly stress-free to acquire given his lowly ADP.

Check out our fantasy football RB rankings as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet.

Fantasy Football Avoids FAQ

What is a fantasy football stack?

A fantasy football stack is when you roster multiple players from the same NFL offense, most commonly a quarterback and one of his wide receivers or tight ends. When the quarterback throws a touchdown to that player, both members of the stack score fantasy points on the same play.

Are stacks good in redraft fantasy football?

They can be. Stacks can increase a lineup's weekly ceiling, especially when they involve productive players from a high-scoring offense. However, fantasy managers shouldn't reach significantly above ADP just to complete a stack. Stacks raise your ceiling but also lower your floor.

What is the best type of fantasy football stack?

Quarterback-wide receiver stacks are the most common because their production is directly correlated. Quarterback-tight end combinations can also be valuable, particularly when the tight end is one of his team's primary receiving options.

Can you stack a running back with a quarterback?

Yes, although the correlation isn't usually as strong as it is with a quarterback and pass-catcher. A running back who catches plenty of passes can still work well in a stack with his quarterback.

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