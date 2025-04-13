FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 4/13/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Hunter Greene ($10,800)

MLB's sixth-best hitter's park is always a tough draw for Hunter Greene in home starts, but he can still capitalize on Sunday. Greene's torrid start has amassed a 2.00 xERA and 30.7% K rate, and the opposing Pittsburgh Pirates have stumbled against righties out of the gate. They're showing a bottom-three wRC+ (69) and middle-of-the-road strikeout rate (23.5%) when Greene is, arguably, the best orthodox pitcher they've faced.

Garrett Crochet ($10,600)

This Garrett Crochet revenge game could feed families. His 1.45 ERA might be a bit ambitious to stick, per a 3.81 xERA. However, the lefty still has an elite swinging-strike rate (13.1%) entering a Chicago White Sox matchup that's, predictably, easy. Crochet's former squad has a bottom-12 team OPS and K% against left-handed pitching thus far.

Chris Sale ($9,500)

If you need a value arm, Chris Sale is an awesome look if you're willing to overlook a couple of red flags. In a stellar hitting environment when visiting the Tampa Bay Rays' new park, Sale's ERA (6.75) is frighteningly bad. However, his 3.78 xERA shows better days are ahead, and he's still punched out 25.8% of hitters. Tampa's 74 wRC+ against lefties isn't very scary, either.

Mackenzie Gore ($9,200)

On performance, MacKenzie Gore shouldn't be this far down the salary pool. Gore might vie for the Cy Young if his 3.58 xERA and 37.9% strikeout rate stick in a larger sample. However, this is just a tough matchup against a Miami Marlins squad hitting southpaws well (.733 team OPS). Miami was projected to be horrible this season, so I wouldn't blame anyone leaning into their regression with the emerging lefty.

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Marcell Ozuna ($3,800), Austin Riley ($3,200), Ozzie Albies ($3,100)

Sale's Atlanta Braves might be able to bust out of their offensive rut on a warm day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Joe Boyle started the year in Triple-A after a 5.22 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) with the Athletics last season. Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies are among the Atlanta bats making plenty of hard contact with minimal results to show for it.

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: George Springer ($3,400), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,300), Bo Bichette ($2,900)

By design, the Toronto Blue Jays smash left-handed pitching. They're off to a 134 wRC+ (3rd in MLB) against southpaws, and Cade Povich seems like an overrated one. Povich's 5.41 xERA is much higher than his actual (3.48) with a concerningly high 52.9% hard-hit rate allowed. It's scary how lethal the Jays might be in this split when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have found more gloves than their contact rates would suggest so far.

Cincinnati Reds

Players to Target: Elly De La Cruz ($3,800), Gavin Lux ($2,600), Santiago Espinal ($2,400)

With just about any other offense in baseball, I'd be enthralled to stack against Carmen Mlodzinski at Great American Ball Park. However, this is the Cincinnati Reds, meaning an Elly De La Cruz one-off might be more appropriate. Still, Mlodzinski's contact-heavy approach and Pittsburgh's bottom-10 bullpen (4.46 xFIP) have the Reds' implied total (4.38) quite high today.

Washington Nationals

Players to Target: James Wood ($3,500), Nathaniel Lowe ($3,100), Luis Garcia ($3,000)

As mentioned in today's best MLB bets, I love the Washington Nationals' chances against Cal Quantrill. They're 11th in team OPS against righties, and Quantrill has allowed a ton of hard contact (56.2% rate) in a great ballpark for base hits. Miami's 5.32 reliever xFIP is also the worst in baseball so far.

