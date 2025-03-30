FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 3/30/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jacob deGrom ($10,200)

Yes, this slate is poor enough to consider Jacob deGrom on what should be about 60-65 pitches after 57 in his final spring training start. The Boston Red Sox have a pitiful .599 OPS and 29.8% K rate against righties so far, and deGrom's reduced velocity still led to a 12.7% swinging-strike rate in exhibition games.

Taj Bradley ($9,600)

There's really nowhere else to start. The Colorado Rockies were a bottom-five team in wRC+ and K% against righties last year, and they're already there in 2025. As mentioned in today's MLB best bets, Taj Bradley's 3.45 FIP and 12.9% swinging-strike rate imply hope of a breakout campaign when the stuff's always been there.

Nick Martinez ($8,000)

A top-five venue for hitters is all that's working against Nick Martinez in this one. The San Francisco Giants profile to be one of the worst teams against righties this season, and they're bottom 10 in wRC+ and strikeout rate now. Martinez's 31.9% K rate in spring ball is an eye-opening development after a solid 3.80 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) a year ago.

Max Meyer ($7,200)

LoanDepot Park will always be a crutch for developing arms, and Max Meyer might be a dark horse to be the Miami Marlins' second-best starter. Meyer posted a 3.60 xFIP in spring training with an outstanding 13.4% swinging-strike rate. A matchup with the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates will be an important early test.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees' "torpedo" bats led to nine home runs yesterday, and they'd be today's top stack with normal bats, too. Aaron Civale struggled with 1.62 HR/9 allowed last year, and a 6.65 xFIP in spring training wasn't a sign he's turned a corner. If the bats have a real effect, Civale should feel it.

Philadelphia Phillies

Mitchell Parker has the wrong handedness to face the Philadelphia Phillies. Philly smashed lefties for a .783 OPS a year ago (3rd in MLB), and they're off to a solid start in 2025. Parker's own spring (5.56 xFIP) and a shaky Washington Nationals bullpen are among the reasons that the Phils' 4.88-run implied team total is tied for the lead on the slate.

Tampa Bay Rays

Last season, Ryan Feltner was more effective on the road (4.41 ERA) than at Coors Field (6.01). Makes sense, right? The problem could be overall effectiveness in 2025, per a 5.45 xFIP this spring. George M. Steinbrenner Field should also be one of MLB's best hitter's parks, but it's yet to bear its teeth. The Tampa Bay Rays might allow it to do so today.

Texas Rangers

Sinkerballer Richard Fitts is the hardest pitcher to pin down on this slate. His groundball rate (51.3%) was tremendous in spring, but he still had a 4.02 xFIP after an ugly 5.50 SIERA in 2024. Like Tampa, the Texas Rangers are another strong offense yet to burst open, but their implied total (4.88) says it could happen this afternoon.

