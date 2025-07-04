2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Saturday 7/5/25

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is into the knockout rounds, taking things up a notch as we head toward the final. With each match comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Two of Europe's best meet up at noon on Saturday, and it should be a heck of a match. My favorite way to get exposure to the showdown is backing Michael Olise to put a shot on target.

Olise's move from Crystal Palace to Bayern went about as well as it could have this past campaign as the French winger totaled 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 Bundesliga starts. He averaged 3.32 shots per 90 minutes as well as 1.39 shots on target per 90.

Simply put, Olise is one of the world's best wingers, and I think this match -- despite a difficult one-on-one matchup with PSG left-back Nuno Mendes -- sets up well for him as Olise can be lethal on the break. Bayern typically don't get too many counter opportunities since they usually control possession, but against PSG, Bayern should have more chances to counter than normal.

Olise has placed five shots on target through three CWC starts, and I like him to put one shot on goal today.

Dortmund vs. Real Madrid

The CWC's last quarterfinal is another sublime matchup, and I like Dortmund's attack to make some noise versus Real Madrid.

Dortmund haven't faced a very difficult path to get to the quarters, with their Round-of-16 win coming against Monterrey after group-stage fixtures versus Ulsan, Fluminense and Mamelodi Sundowns. But their attack has improved as the tourney has gone on, with BVB netting seven goals across their last three matches, including two against Monterrey.

Versus Real Madrid, Dortmund will likely sit back and try to hit on the counter, which suits the skillset of some of their attackers -- namely Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi.

Real Madrid are a worthy favorite, but I think the market might be overvaluing them a bit. While I also like Dortmund's double-chance odds at +125, taking them to score twice is my preferred way to back BVB.

