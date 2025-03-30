4 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 3/30/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees

Yesterday's Milwaukee Brewers-New York Yankees game was a circus -- a lopsided one in favor of the home team. Today's carnival could be more of a mutual endeavor.

Both starting pitchers struggled badly in spring training. Milwaukee's Aaron Civale posted an ugly 6.65 xFIP with a 10.0% K rate across 8.2 innings, failing to get deep in any start. New York's Marcus Stroman -- a year-to-year enigma in terms of effectiveness -- sat at a 5.69 xFIP with an 18.3% strikeout rate.

Obviously, we saw the strength of the Yanks' offense in either split in yesterday's 20-run explosion. They've also yet to make their magic "torpedo" bats illegal, so I'd shy away from an under given an MIT physicist did his job with those. At the same time, the Brewers want -- and likely can -- get some revenge.

It's hard to see both starters turning rocky exhibition efforts into a pitcher's duel. I'll fade two of baseball's most responsible 'pens last season and just take the first-five-inning over.

You'd think the bats would be a bit more valued in the dinger markets after nine of them yesterday, but it's really just Aaron Judge (+180) that comes at a cost.

Instead, our MLB player prop projections are showing value opposite Jazz Chisholm's number. Projected to hit fifth, Chisholm was among the Yanks to go deep in yesterday's affair, and he had a .521 SLG, .231 ISO, and 7 homers in just 125 at-bats against righties last season with the club.

Civale struggled with 1.62 HR/9 and a 42.8% flyball rate allowed last year and seems to be in worse form given his spring efforts.

We've got Chisholm projected at 0.21 homers today, which would merit closer to +428 odds for a bomb. It's not hard to envision multiple New York bats going deep again. Judge might be the most effective pick for a profit boost token if you've got your eye on that Home Run Jackpot.

Colorado Rockies at Tampa Bay Rays

The markets on FanDuel are seemingly endless, but this is a great way to undercut a bit of the juice on both the Tampa Bay Rays' moneyline (-205) and Taj Bradley to fan at least six Colorado Rockies (-280).

Obviously, those outcomes largely go hand-in-hand, and Bradley could be the next breakout righty from the overachieving Rays. He was fine in spring ball, posting a 3.45 FIP in limited action with a higher swinging-strike rate (12.9%) than his 2024 mark (12.7%) despite the low K totals.

The real appeal of his matchup today is the opposing Rockies, who've stumbled to a pitiful 24 wRC+ and 31.1% strikeout rate against less-threatening right-handers thus far. Colorado was bottom five in both categories last year, so this doesn't seem to be a fluke.

On the opposing mound, Ryan Feltner posted a poor 5.78 FIP and 1.23 HR/9 this spring. If he's primed to regress at all in 2025, even a sluggish Rays offense can pull slightly ahead.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

It'd be phenomenal to see a return to form for the much-maligned Eduardo Rodriguez, and his exhibition efforts indicate the 31-year-old is trying to squeeze another prime season out of his career.

Rodriguez was masterful to post a 3.70 xFIP and massive 32.3% strikeout rate over his 10.0 innings of work. He didn't give up a homer after 1.44 HR/9 allowed last year. It's a good enough sample to take the plunge at small chalk when the Arizona Diamondbacks figure to get after Matt Boyd.

Boyd's oscillation between stardom and mediocrity is perhaps even more pronounced, and a 3.10 xERA last season with the Cleveland Guardians was definitely a peak. It earned him a contract with the Chicago Cubs, who have to be uneasy about a 5.85 xFIP in spring training that looked a bit more like his five other seasons with an xERA above 4.00.

Arizona's OPS against lefties so far (.595) is better than Chicago's (.512), and their southpaw seems to be in better form. The small bit of juice here might look like a steal if Rodriguez, a former All-Star, finds his groove in 2025.

