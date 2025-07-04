2 Best CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Bets and Player Props for USA vs. Mexico

The 2025 Gold Cup concludes with a rivarly clash between the United States and Mexico at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this clash?

Gold Cup Betting Picks for USA vs. Mexico

Mexico has been really stout defensively this tournament, and when you add in that finals are usually conservative, tense affairs, I am backing the first half to be scoreless.

Mexico's defense has dominated this tourney. Through five matches, Mexico has yet to concede a goal.

In two knockout matches, they held Saudi Arabia without a shot on target and kept Honduras to just one shot on target. In short, it's hard to be better defensively than Mexico has at this Gold Cup.

With that said, the level of competition hasn't been all that good, but Mexico's defense has risen to the occasion against the two best teams they've faced this tournament in Saudi Arabia (58th in FIFA World Rankings) and Costa Rica (54th) -- holding each without a shot on target.

The Americans have been the more attack-driven side between these two, netting 12 goals across five matches, but in their matches against Costa Rica and Saudi Arabia, they haven't been as high-powered going forward, recording three and four shots on target, respectively, versus those teams.

This will be the stiffest test yet for both the US (16th in FIFA Rankings) and Mexico (17th), and given how excellent Mexico has been defensively and how tense finals usually are, I'm anticipating a first half without many attacking fireworks.

Despite the FIFA rankings having the US one spot in front of Mexico, a lot of things point to Mexico being the better side, which is why they're a -136 favorite to lift the cup. But I think that number may be selling them short a bit.

Of course, a big factor in the odds being what they are is that the Americans are missing some pivotal players. When you add in how stellar Mexico has been all tourney, Mexico looks like the side to back.

In addition to the defensive dominance, Mexico has netted eight goals through five matches and has held at least 60% of the possession in four of those outings. They're led in attack by Raúl Jiménez, who plies his trade in the Premier League with Fulham and will be the best attacker on the pitch on Sunday.

Mexico also boasts a Premier League defender in Edson Álvarez (West Ham), giving them a top-level anchor at both ends of the field.

I'm tempted to back Mexico to win in regulation at +145, but I think this will be a low-scoring match, one where extra time and penalties are very possible, pushing me toward this market.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.