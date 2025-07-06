Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Miami Marlins.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (49-40) vs. Miami Marlins (40-47)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSWI

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-122) | MIA: (+104)

MIL: (-122) | MIA: (+104) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | MIA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 3-2, 3.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (3-2) will get the nod for the Marlins. Woodruff did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. When Cabrera starts, the Marlins are 12-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 7-6 in Cabrera's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (50.8%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Marlins reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-122) and Miami as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Marlins are -162 to cover, and the Brewers are +134.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Brewers-Marlins on July 6, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 28 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 22 of 33 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 87 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 45-42-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 46.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (35-41).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Miami has gone 29-35 (45.3%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 85 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-44-0).

The Marlins have covered 61.2% of their games this season, going 52-33-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by 41 extra-base hits. He has a .259 batting average and an on-base percentage of .294.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 75th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Chourio will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with 83 hits. He is batting .260 this season and has 28 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 74th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Yelich heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Sal Frelick has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.346/.394.

Brice Turang has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .352.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has nine doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 104th, his on-base percentage is 94th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers has collected 80 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average ranks 36th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Xavier Edwards' .356 on-base percentage and .319 slugging percentage both lead his team.

Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head

7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/27/2024: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/26/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/22/2024: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/24/2023: 6-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

