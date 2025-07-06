Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (51-38) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-45)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSW

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-184) | LAA: (+154)

TOR: (-184) | LAA: (+154) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130)

TOR: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 6-6, 4.18 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-5, 4.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (6-6) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-5) will answer the bell for the Angels. Gausman's team is 9-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 13-4-0 record against the spread in Anderson's starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 10-6 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (64.2%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

Toronto is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +154 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +108 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -130.

The Blue Jays-Angels game on July 6 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 88 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 54-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have gone 32-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Los Angeles is 9-8 (winning 52.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

In the 87 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-41-2).

The Angels have gone 48-39-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 65th in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (79) this season while batting .285 with 32 extra-base hits. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average is 32nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Springer enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .545 with five home runs, three walks and 13 RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Bichette has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and an RBI.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .301 with a .357 OBP and 41 RBI for Toronto this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .222 with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 141st in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Ward hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and five RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel's .361 on-base percentage and .403 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .268.

His batting average ranks 60th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Jo Adell has put up 66 hits, a team-best for the Angels.

Zach Neto is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

7/5/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/8/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/24/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!