FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 7/19/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Sonny Gray ($9,800)

You won't find a more stable hurler on this slate lacking a five-digit salary at the spot than Sonny Gray. Gray's 3.05 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 27.4% strikeout rate are outstanding, and the Arizona Diamondbacks (.757 team OPS vs. RHP in last 30 days) have cooled off just enough to fall out of outlier range to still fully consider him. The righty has topped 25 FanDuel points (FDP) in eight of his last nine starts.

Freddy Peralta ($9,500)

Quietly, the Los Angeles Dodgers are sinking of late. L.A. has just a .659 team OPS against righties in the last month, and Freddy Peralta helped contribute to their downslide. He tossed six scoreless innings with seven Ks against them right before the break. Peralta has recorded a quality start in six of his last eight games.

Luis Severino ($7,500)

Luis Severino's 2025 struggles can be deduced down to his minor league home ballpark. On the road, Severino has a 3.04 ERA and has allowed just 0.76 HR/9, and both of those numbers might improve with a road start against the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland is a bottom-five team in OPS (.621) and K rate (23.7%) against righties in the past 30 days, and their 25th-ranked park for hitters won't do the home sticks any favors, either.

Stacks to Target

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($4,700), Trevor Larnach ($3,500), Ryan Jeffers ($3,400), and Carlos Correa ($3,200)

Antonio Senzatela's 6.75 home ERA isn't improving for the Colorado Rockies as he's given up 12 earned across his last three home starts. The Minnesota Twins dropped their first game out of the break, but they can mash Senzatela and an embattled Rox 'pen on Saturday. All four of these Twins sticks have an OPS of .785 or better against righties in the past month as both sides of the plate usually hit Senza fairly equally.

Texas Rangers

Players to Target: Wyatt Langford ($3,400), Corey Seager ($3,300), Adolis Garcia ($3,000), and Marcus Semien ($3,000)

The Texas Rangers' order isn't dissimilar from their 2023 title team, and it is finally starting to get a little warm against righties. All four of these bats have a wRC+ north of 115 against orthodox pitchers in the past month. Keider Montero (4.37 xERA) isn't particularly scary, and the wheels have fallen off the Detroit Tigers' bullpen. They've got the worst reliever SIERA in MLB over the past 30 days (4.19).

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Willson Contreras ($3,200), Ivan Herrera ($3,100), Nolan Arenado ($2,800), and Nolan Gorman ($2,800)

Ryne Nelson's 3.68 ERA seems pacing for a career-best mark, but a 4.20 xERA and 42.0% hard-hit rate allowed seem a lot like the same guy. Three of my four St. Louis Cardinals bats here are righties since their OPS (.715) against Nelson is much better than lefties' (.529) in 2025. St. Louis is a sneaky value stack when Arizona's relievers (4.15 SIERA in the last month) aren't exactly cruising along much better than Detroit's.

