FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 6/21/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Dylan Cease ($9,800)

We all try to build around elite pitchers when possible, but Dylan Cease at a four-digit salary is the highest premium Saturday's main slate has to offer, and he should perform well today. The opposing Kansas City Royals' .707 team OPS against righties in the past 30 days isn't scary, but they also have an extremely low K rate (17.7%) in this time. While I'm focusing bats over an arm on today's slate, Cease is a good fit for a more traditional build around a pitcher.

Brandon Walter ($8,700)

Brandon Walter may very well be the straw that stirs the drink on today's slate. Walter has posted a sensational 2.43 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) in his first 17.1 innings with a sizable 27.5% K rate. He'll battle a Los Angeles Angels squad with the league's worst wRC+ (57) and K rate (30.7%) against southpaws over the past 30 days. At $8,700, it might be possible to the slate's best overall combination of talent and matchup with enough salary forgiveness to target today's monstrous stacks.

Mitch Spence ($6,800)

It's truly not crazy to load up on star-studded offenses in elite matchups, and Mitch Spence's tiny salary might allow you to do so. Spence's 3.74 SIERA isn't bad with a groundball rate (43.7%) that suits homer-friendly Sutter Health Park well. A Triple-A stadium might not even save the Cleveland Guardians' fledgling offense, which has a mediocre .679 team OPS over the past month of play against righties. A quality start from Spence would be just what the doctor ordered if some of these bats explode.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Ketel Marte ($4,200), Eugenio Suarez ($4,100), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($3,600), and Randal Grichuk ($2,900)

It's nearly 100 degrees at Coors Field, which is in part why the Arizona Diamondbacks exploded for 14 runs on Friday against a helpless Colorado Rockies pitching staff. Now, they're a slightly worse squad against lefties like Carson Palmquist, but the downgrade might not ultimately matter when Palmquist (5.88 SIERA) has yet to top 5.0 innings and will hand over the reigns to the same Colorado 'pen that got waxed last night. Randal Grichuk's platoon bat helps the affordability of this stack considerably.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,800), Teoscar Hernandez ($3,600), Will Smith ($3,400), and Max Muncy ($3,200)

Arizona should be extraordinarily popular at huge salaries, and I'll always sign up for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a more contrarian spot. L.A. is also favored to top six runs with a 6.01-run implied team total opposite Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals. Irvin has allowed 16 earned over his last four starts, and D.C. enters this one with MLB's worst reliever SIERA (4.33) over the past 30 days. There's a reason I wrote up Max Muncy for a bomb in today's best MLB bets.

New York Mets

Players to Target: Pete Alonso ($3,600), Francisco Lindor ($3,400), Brandon Nimmo ($3,100), and Jeff McNeil ($2,900)

In tournaments, the New York Mets will be my top stack. A double-digit total awaits (10.0) in Philadelphia, and I love the Mets' prospects of adding to it when Mick Abel has allowed MLB's second-highest hard-hit rate (53.4%) over the past month (min. 10.0 innings). The Phillies' bullpen (4.18 SIERA in last 30) is directly behind Washington's, too. New York's star-studded offense has turned a corner as Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil have a wRC+ north of 150 in this split over the last 30 days after early-season slumps.

