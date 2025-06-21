3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 6/21/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

A worse version of the Chicago Sky hung tough to lose by just six points last month in "The Valley", so I'll move to the team total for a Phoenix Mercury squad that is peaking at the right time.

Phoenix just got back Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper from injury, and they haven't wasted time on this three-game winning streak. It doesn't get much more impressive than a win in New York, and they've averaged 82.7 points per game in this time. Two of their opponents, the Liberty and Aces, are among the league's best.

Things should be a lot easier for them to score on Saturday. The lowly Sky have a dismal defensive rating (109.4 DRTG) at home, and they've played with a modest 95.7 pace in their building.

Of course, I've buried the lede. Phoenix put up 94 points in their building on the Sky, and this was without Copper. Encroaching 100 wouldn't be crazy against the W's fourth-worst scoring D (86.3 PPG).

I'll turn to the other side for a prop, though.

Ariel Atkins is somewhat of a lone wolf in the backcourt with Courtney Vandersloot (knee) done for the year. She's averaged 4.6 assists per 36 minutes in four games since Sloot's injury, which has also coincided with this interesting binge of dimes for Angel Reese (6.0 per 36 minutes).

The Mercury might not actually be a bad matchup for counting stats despite a stellar 96.9 DRTG, too. They've roared at a 95.8 pace since Copper returned, and they're allowing 9.8 assists per game to opposing guards. That's not far off the league average (10.5).

Rotowire has Atkins projected for 4.2 assists, implying closer to -153 odds on this line if correct.

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

I'm surprised to see this line still active.

We've gotten pretty solid confirmation that Kelsey Plum (leg) will return for the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, and Jackson's usage will take a huge step back from the 37 minutes, 15 shots, and 17 points she posted last game. Jackson's usage rate this season (22.7%) lags behind both Plum (27.3%) and Dearica Hamby (23.0%).

In addition to this game's concerning 10.0-point spread, the Minnesota Lynx are the W's second-best DRTG (95.3) and slowest pace (94.2). They're a nightmare matchup for scoring.

Jackson had failed to top this line in five straight games before, now, a run of three straight overs. That's largely been propelled by 8-for-19 (42.1%) shooting from downtown for a 34.6% career three-point shooter.

The Lynx are the perfect matchup to hop off the train, which is why you see Rotowire projecting the Sparks guard for just 13.2 points in this matchup.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

