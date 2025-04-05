FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 4/5/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Brady Singer ($10,000)

Brady Singer pitched seven scoreless in his Cincinnati Reds debut, and he's got another solid matchup to keep it rolling. The opposing Milwaukee Brewers' wRC+ (97) and strikeout rate (23.8%) against right-handed pitching so far are mediocre at best, and Singer knows he'll probably have to be on his best behavior. Cincy has dropped four straight despite six total runs allowed.

Taj Bradley ($9,900)

Though he drew the pitiful Colorado Rockies in his debut, Taj Bradley's 15.4% swinging-strike rate in his opening start was a show of the stuff he can bring to the mound every time out. It's the best "stuff" on the slate with other positives in his spot; the Texas Rangers' team .577 OPS against righties so far has come exclusively in MLB's eighth-best park for pitchers.

Robbie Ray ($9,400)

The Seattle Mariners' impotence against lefties has carried into 2025. They're currently rocking a .634 team OPS and 29.0% strikeout rate against southpaws. I don't trust Robbie Ray's form completely, but exceeding 10.0 K/9 in eight of his last nine seasons, he should pile up a few punchouts in this matchup if there's anything left in the tank.

AJ Smith-Shawver ($8,700)

Stop me if you've heard this one before -- the Atlanta Braves have a high-whiff righty with tremendous potential. AJ Smith-Shawver showed both the good (16.4% swinging-strike rate) and bad (14.3% walk rate) across 4.0 innings in his first outing, but a rebuilding Miami Marlins lineup is a soft spot for better in Saturday's home start.

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Marcell Ozuna ($3,800), Austin Riley ($3,400), Michael Harris II ($2,900)

Atlanta's demise seems to be greatly exaggerated just because they drew the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers to open the season. The Bravos put a 10-spot on the Fish last night, and Cal Quantrill's consecutive seasons with an xERA over 5.00 don't suggest his first poor outing was a fluke.

Cleveland Guardians

Players to Target: Jose Ramirez ($4,000), Steven Kwan ($3,300), Nolan Jones ($2,600)

I doubt Jose Ramirez will go deep thrice again tonight, but Jack Kochanowicz had a 44.1% hard-hit rate allowed last year than was 47.1% in his debut. The sinkerballer gives up enough contact to think the Cleveland Guardians can cook a bit again. Their left-handed bats are performing well to open the season.

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Brenton Doyle ($3,700), Ezequiel Tovar ($3,600), Hunter Goodman ($3,400)

It's 46 degrees with a chance of snow in Denver, which caps a bit of the fun at Coors Field today. Of the two teams in action, I prefer a Rockies squad in their significantly better split from a season ago. They'll probably be unpopular after a dismal start, and the names I've listed out here all have a .760 OPS or better against LHP since the start of last season.

Cincinnati Reds

Players to Target: Elly De La Cruz ($4,300), Matt McLain ($3,400), Gavin Lux ($2,600)

I wrote up the Reds' team total in today's MLB best bets because this offense has to get off the shnide at some point. Elvin Rodriguez is a pretty predictable spot for it to happen. The righty has just 7.1 innings in MLB since the start of 2023 and coughed up 2.28 HR/9 in his Milwaukee Brewers debut. Milwaukee's bullpen has also been horrible to start the season.

