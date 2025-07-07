FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 7/7/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies ($10,000)

I had a real tough time making an SP1 call on this slate -- there are several solid pitchers but no one who really stands out from the pack. Ultimately, I think Cristopher Sanchez checks the most boxes. He's taking on a San Francisco Giants team that is just 26th in wOBA against LHP (.279) with the 6th-highest strikeout rate in the split (25.6%). The owner of a 3.08 SIERA and 26.2% K rate, Sanchez can take advantage of the friendly matchup, and our MLB DFS projections have him going for a slate-leading 33.5 FanDuel points.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers ($11,200)

Jacob deGrom isn't the no-doubt ace he used to be, but his numbers are still really good, including a 3.32 SIERA, 25.9% strikeout rate and 13.7% swinging-strike rate. He's in excellent form after holding hitters to a .175 wOBA in June with a 27.6% K rate. He'll see a Los Angeles Angels offense that carries the second-highest strikeout rate against RHP (26.2%). If you lean deGrom over Sanchez, you won't get much pushback from me, although the salary gap between the two is significant.

Sean Burke, White Sox ($7,700)

If you're interested in saving salary at pitcher, Sean Burke is a viable dart throw and a pivot off Noah Cameron ($7,900), who will likely attract attention in a soft matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Previously working behind an opener in some of his outings, Burke is scheduled to start today, and he's been excellent lately outside of a seven-run blowup at the Houston Astros. Since that bad day, Burke has pitched to a 1.10 ERA, 3.58 xFIP and 27.5% K rate over his last 16 1/3 innings (three appearances). He's going up against a Toronto Blue Jays offense that sits just 15th in wOBA versus righties (.319).

Stacks to Target

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Trevor Story ($3,500), Romy Gonzalez ($3,200), Nate Eaton ($2,000) and Rob Refsnyder ($2,800)

The Boston Red Sox are the clear top stack on the board as they boast a 5.82-run implied total at home against Austin Gomber. Aside from the huge implied total, Boston's salaries will ensure that they're popular. Nate Eaton is a min-salaried leadoff bat, and outside of Trevor Story, Boston has no projected starters above $3,200. Romy Gonzalez will be a core play for me. He's eligible at 1B, 2B and 3B and is projected to hit second. Over a small sample (69 plate appearances), Gonzalez is hammering southpaws this year to the tune of a .475 wOBA. Oh, and the wind is blowing out at Fenway.

Cincinnati Reds

Players to Target: Elly De La Cruz ($3,800), T.J. Friedl ($2,900), Gavin Lux ($2,600) and Matt McLain ($2,700)

The Cincinnati Reds are at home against Janson Junk and boast a 4.82 implied total. Junk has been OK so far in the bigs but had just a 22.5% K rate in 45 1/3 Triple-A innings before getting called up. Elly De La Cruz is having a career-best campaign with a .355 expected wOBA and 18 jacks. His home wOBA is .372. Matt McLain's numbers are trending up after a brutally slow start to the season. In June, he recorded a .356 wOBA and is back hitting in the second spot in the lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,700), Mookie Betts ($3,300), Freddie Freeman ($3,500) and Michael Conforto ($2,700)

This is something we can almost never say -- the Los Angeles Dodgers might go overlooked today. LA is on the road against Freddy Peralta and is showing a meh 4.02 implied total. It's a tough matchup, but if it seems like the masses are staying away from the Dodgers, I want in. Shohei Ohtani is Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts is starting to look like Mookie Betts. Over his last four games, Betts has two dingers and a .503 wOBA. Freeman has a gaudy .401 wOBA with the platoon advantage.

