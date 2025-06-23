FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 6/23/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Schellenbach ($9,900)

I don't love that Spencer Schwellenbach has to face a New York Mets lineup which hung four runs on him just last week, but he remains the slate's top pitching option based on our MLB DFS projections. We peg him for 31.3 FanDuel points (FDP) tonight -- a mark Schwellenbach surpassed against the Mets in his most recent start, netting 33 FDP thanks to his 8 strikeouts across 7.0 full innings.

For the season, the righty owns a 3.26 ERA along with stellar ERA indicators (2.96 xFIP; 3.22 SIERA). Though his 24% strikeout rate doesn't scream ace, Schwellenbach's 13.5% swinging-strike rate is top 10 among qualified starters. He's punched out 8+ hitters five separate times, with four of those resulting in 50+ FDP. There's real upside here.

Now, New York is fourth in wRC+ (117) against right-handed pitchers, and they've struck out at a bottom 10 clip in this split. Still, Schwellenbach permitted his lowest contact rate (60.8%) of the season against them last week, tying his season-high with 21 whiffs. On a slate lacking high-profile arms, I'm willing to trust Schwellenbach's track record and buy into what he did under the hood last week.

Bryan Woo ($9,600)

Bryan Woo is coming off one of his best starts of the season, notching 49 FDP after allowing just one hit across 7.0 scoreless innings against Boston. That effort lowered his ERA to 3.12 and dropped his WHIP to 0.94, seventh among qualified starters. That's hard to ignore given tonight's lack of aces, and it makes him worth a look even against a frisky Minnesota Twins lineup.

On the year, Minnesota ranks 11th in wRC+ (105) and has one of the 10-lowest strikeout rates (21%) against right-handed pitching. The Twins scored three runs on six hits against Woo in a head-to-head bout last month which saw them strike out just three times. That start notably took place at T-Mobile Park -- a significantly better strikeout venue than Minnesota's Target Field.

Even so, Woo's proven more than capable of producing at tough venues, and there aren't many pitchers on today's slate who can match his upside. It doesn't hurt that the Twins' lefty bats -- Woo's worse split -- are bottom five in wOBA (.300) and have the league's fifth highest strikeout rate (25.1%) on the year, mitigating the potential for a blow-up.

Ben Brown ($8,700)

Even if Ben Brown's results (4-5, 5.57 ERA) haven't been great, there's a lot to like under the hood. The righty's ERA indicators (3.48 xFIP; 3.42 SIERA) are fine, but the swing-and-miss stuff is what's really exciting here.

Among pitchers with 60+ innings, Brown ranks 15th in swinging-strike rate (13.1%) and fifth in called + swinging-strike rate (30.9%), helping him post a 10.65 K/9 (12th). He's been crushed by a .365 BABIP -- much higher than the .271 mark he allowed as a rookie -- but still flashed upside with four 40-FDP outings.

The St. Louis Cardinals are a middling fantasy matchup for right-handed pitchers, but Brown's catching them at a good time. Top hitter Ivan Herrera just hit the injured list, and five of their current regulars have strikeout rates hovering north of 25% this month. We've already seen Brown reach for 8 punchouts three times over his last eight starts, and that upside is hard to ignore at $8,700.

Chad Patrick ($7,900)

If you're running optimizers, my hunch is you'll see a lot of Chad Patrick in hitter-heavy lineups. Based on our MLB DFS projections, the righty is the top value pitcher (3.84x) on the slate. His 30.3-FDP projection is second only to Spencer Schwellenbach.

That's largely thanks to his date with a Pittsburgh Pirates lineup ranked 28th in wRC+ (81) against right-handed pitching. They've struck out at the ninth-highest clip (22.1%) in that split.

Patrick did struggle in his previous two outings, but he's still pitched to a 3.32 ERA across 15 starts. He's averaged 5.4 strikeouts per game dating back to May 1st, clearing 30 FDP in half of his last 10 starts.

Stacks to Target

Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Ketel Marte ($4,000), Eugenio Suarez ($3,900), Josh Naylor ($3,400), Pavin Smith ($2,900)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are the lucky lineup set to face the Chicago White Sox amid a Midwest heat wave, so expect to see plenty of them in DFS this week.

Tonight, I'm more than happy to deploy the Snakes against Chicago's Shane Smith. Though the righty has a 2.85 ERA on the year, his indicators (4.32 xFIP; 4.30 SIERA) tell a different story. Smith gives up plenty of hard contact (27th percentile hard-hit rate), putting D-backs like Eugenio Suarez (.930 OPS vs. RHP), Josh Naylor (.921), and Pavin Smith firmly under DFS consideration.

Ketel Marte (1.095) is a priority regardless; he's the top hitter in our MLB DFS projections (16.4 FDP).

Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,100), Ceddanne Rafaela ($2,700), Abraham Toro ($2,700), Wilyer Abreu ($2,600), Roman Anthony ($2,500), Marcelo Mayer ($2,500), David Hamilton ($2,400)

The Boston Red Sox have one of the softest opposing matches tonight, and their lineup is filled with low-salary bats. Boston's up against the Los Angeles Angels' Jack Kochanowicz -- a righty with a 5.38 ERA who's an eye-popping 6th percentile in hard-hit rate allowed.

You can get really creative here. I'm prioritizing Wilyer Abreu (.830 OPS vs. RHP) given his strong righty splits, with Abraham Toro (.845) Marcelo Mayer (.768) both profiling as solid salary-savers. It's hard not to consider top prospect Roman Anthony, too. Heck, even left-handed speedster David Hamilton is interesting.

Based on our MLB DFS projections, Jarren Duran is the best value (14.8 FDP) on the slate. Ceddanne Rafaela (11.7 FDP) is third.

White Sox

Players to Target: Luis Robert ($2,900), Miguel Vargas ($2,900), Chase Meidroth ($2,600), Austin Slater ($2,300), Egar Quero ($2,300)

The field is likely to be on Arizona here, but we shouldn't completely ignore the White Sox lineup against Eduardo Rodriguez. E-Rod's picked it up after a dreadful start to the season, but he's still rocking a 5.93 ERA with middling indicators (4.08 xFIP; 4.02 SIERA).

The Sox are quietly a not-horrible 19th in wRC+ against lefties, and they have a few standouts for this split. Luis Robert (.867 OPS vs. LHP) has actually looked like a real baseball player against southpaws while rookie catcher Edgar Quero (.917) has quietly mashed opposite-handed arms.

The last time they faced a lefty, their No. 2 and No. 3 hitters were Austin Slater and Miguel Vargas -- both of whom have a north of a .745 OPS against lefties.

