FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 5/12/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Michael King ($10,400)

If you're building around an ace today, it's Paul Skenes ($10,600) or Michael King. Given the matchups, I want more exposure to King.

King has been dominant to open 2025, pitching to a 2.22 ERA while recording a 27.0% strikeout rate and amassing a 4-1 record. Though King has registered just two quality starts in eight tries, he's still managed at least 38 FanDuel points (FDP) in half of his outings.

That sets him up nicely in a dream matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. LA is 26th in wOBA (.297) against right-handed pitching, and they've struck out at the league's highest clip (26.5%) in that split.

Oh, and he draws them at Petco Park -- Statcast's third-worst venue for hitting and one at which King's recorded a 33.1% strikeout rate and held a 2.99 xFIP the last two seasons.

Our MLB DFS projections peg King for 36.0 FDP, 5.5 FDP more than the next-closest pitcher.

David Peterson ($8,900)

I'm A-OK skipping over the $9,000 range and instead dipping down to David Peterson in a home date with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The southpaw has recorded a 3.05 ERA and averaged 29.7 FDP through seven starts. Though his strikeout rate is a mild 21.6%, Peterson's flirting with a career-best 28.3% called + swinging-strike rate (CSW%) and has flashed swing-and-miss upside with a pair of 9-K outings. He's exceeded 30 FDP in four of seven starts.

Peterson has a chance to do so again tonight against the Pirates. Pittsburgh is 24th in wOBA (.274) and 26th in ISO (.098) against lefties while recording the 10th-highest ground-ball rate (45.1%) and third-highest strikeout rate (26.3%).

We project David Peterson for 30.3 FDP, third-highest on the slate.

Tyler Mahle ($8,500)

Tyler Mahle has taken a step back after a hot start to the year, topping out at 12 FDP in two of his last three starts. He's recorded 0, 6, and 1 strikeout over his last three outings, so the arrow isn't exactly pointing up.

Yet, the veteran righty still hasn't surrendered more than 2 runs in a single start, and he's running a 1.48 ERA through 8 appearances. Mahle's xERA (3.84) suggests the run prevention is unsustainable long-term, and he's been largely propped up by a .214 BABIP and 89.3% strand rate.

But he continues to limit hard contact, and the CSW% (26.5%) is more than enough to vault him into consideration for DFS with the Colorado Rockies in town.

Colorado has been horrendous all-around, and that's held true against righties. The Rockies rank 28th in wOBA (.291) and sport the second-highest strikeout rate (26%) in this split. They've been even worse on the road, recording the league's highest overall strikeout rate (28.4%) and lowest wOBA (.243) away from Coors Field.

That sets up Mahle for a high-floor start, and the salary is low enough to vault him near the top of Monday's SP rankings.

Stacks to Target

Texas Rangers

Players to Target: Wyatt Langford ($3,400), Corey Seager ($3,300), Josh Smith ($3,000), Josh Jung ($2,900), Marcus Semien ($2,600), Joc Pederson ($2,300).

The Texas Rangers have the main slate's highest implied total (5.5 runs) against Colorado's Chase Dollander. The rookie right-hander has been pummeled to open his big-league career, pitching to a 7.71 ERA and permitting a 16.5% barrel rate.

Corey Seager (.406 wOBA vs. RHP) is the headliner here if he's able to play, but the Rangers have several other quality options against a righty. In order of priority, Wyatt Langford (.357), Josh Smith (.411), and Josh Jung (.357) are all strong plays.

Further down, Joc Pederson (11.2 FDP projection) and Marcus Semien (11.4) are two of the three best point-per-dollar values on the entire slate, according to our MLB DFS projections.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Kyle Tucker ($4,400), Pete Crow-Armstrong ($3,700), Carson Kelly ($3,500), Michael Busch ($2,900)

The Chicago Cubs are home against righty Cal Quantrill tonight. That's enough to put them on the DFS radar -- even with wind blowing in at Wrigley. Quantrill has a 7.11 ERA through seven starts, and he's on pace to record an xERA north of 5.00 for the third straight season.

I can't imagine stacking Cubs without Kyle Tucker (.388 wOBA vs. RHP), but Chicago's lineup is full of strong bats versus this split. Michael Busch (.392 wOBA) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (.369) are the clear second tier of hitters here. PCA could be especially valuable if Ian Happ sits as PCA has led off with Happ sidelined the last two games.

Don't sleep on Carson Kelly (.509) if he cracks the starting lineup.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Marcell Ozuna ($3,400), Matt Olson ($3,300), Austin Riley ($3,300), Sean Murphy ($3,000) / Drake Baldwin ($2,400)

The Atlanta Braves are home against a trending-down Jake Irvin, and they're a team full of strong bats versus righties. Irvin has an ugly 5.12 FIP on the year, and his single-game xFIPs have settled in at 8.52 and 5.84 the last two starts. He's given up five home runs over his last four starts.

With a righty on the bump, Marcell Ozuna (.384 wOBA vs. RHP) and whoever starts between Drake Baldwin (.380) and Sean Murphy (.358) is how I'll begin building my Braves stacks.

Outside of those three, Austin Riley (.344 wOBA) and Matt Olson (.338) both have real upside despite uninspiring marks against righties this season. Olson has 3 homers in 10 May contests and carries +360 odds to hit a home run tonight.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY sports game or event taking place on May 12th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.