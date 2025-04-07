FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 4/7/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Gilbert ($10,200)

Steady as it comes, Logan Gilbert has fired consecutive starts with at least 5.0 innings and 8 Ks, and he's already worked up to 92 pitches in his last outing. The new-look Houston Astros lineup has struggled to a .611 team OPS and 26.7% strikeout rate against righties so far. Both of those are bottom-five marks across baseball in the early going.

Hunter Greene ($9,600)

Is it finally Hunter Greene's breakout season? The fireballer has always had the stuff, but he's reeled in eight-plus strikeouts and allowed two or fewer runs in each of his starts -- amazingly going 0-2 in them. The lack of run support is an issue, but the San Francisco Giants' pitcher-friendly park and 25.6% punchout rate against right-handers so far are two huge pluses to rostering him.

Logan Webb ($9,400)

Drawing Greene's Cincinnati Reds could certainly make Logan Webb the optimal option on the other side. Webb's 10.1% swinging-strike rate thus far is higher than his mark in either 2023 or 2024, showing a bit more upside for whiffs. Surprisingly, Cincinnati (21.8% K rate vs. RHP) is the side of the matchup with questionable strikeout upside here.

Justin Steele ($7,100)

A 6.0-run total at Wrigley should catch our attention -- and so should a pitcher at $7,100 with the lowest opposing implied team total (2.81) today. Justin Steele's first three starts on the road in hitter-friendly parks have been a tough ask, which is why his ERA (6.89) is much higher than his skill-interactive ERA (3.88 SIERA). Extreme winds in Chicago provide a great opportunity to lower the average against a waffling Texas Rangers offense.

Stacks to Target

New York Mets

Players to Target: Pete Alonso ($3,900), Brandon Nimmo ($3,300), Jesse Winker ($2,800)

On pedigree, Tyler Phillips is the weakest pitcher on the slate. He had a 5.97 xERA with the Philadelphia Phillies a year ago but pitched five scoreless in his Miami Marlins debut. On a slate plagued by cold weather, Citi Field's is pretty mild, which could allow the star-studded New York Mets to show out. In addition to these high-performing names, Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are always live to break out of early-season slumps.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($3,800), Josh Naylor ($3,100), Pavin Smith ($2,800)

Zach Eflin's 56.8% hard-hit rate allowed through two starts is certainly playing with fire entering a road visit to hitter-friendly Chase Field. The Arizona Diamondbacks lineup takes a hit with Ketel Marte (hamstring) sidelined, but the value lefties could be a great look.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,300), Jonathan India ($2,900), Michael Massey ($2,700)

Though Simeon Woods Richardson showed improvement with plate-discipline metrics in his debut, he was still able to log just 4.0 innings and let up a 54.5% hard-hit rate. That continued a streak where the righty has failed to top 5.0 innings in 10 of his last 11 starts. The Kansas City Royals offense has suffered through Bobby Witt Jr.'s cold start to 2025, but Woods-Richardson and an early look at the Minnesota Twins bullpen could help.

San Diego Padres

Players to Target: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($4,200), Jackson Merrill ($3,600), Jake Cronenworth ($2,900)

Pacific Coast League stadiums in AAA are notorious for offense, and Sutter Health Park has leaned that way for the A's in a limited sample thus far. Luis Severino's 4.66 SIERA provides some hope the San Diego Padres can continue that trend, and the Athletics' bullpen has the 10th-worst xFIP in MLB (4.35) to start 2025 after the 9th-worst mark in that category a year ago.

