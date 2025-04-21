FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 4/21/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Schwellenbach ($9,800)

Spencer Schwellenbach is coming off his first poor start of the year as he let up six runs and only managed three strikeouts his last time out. But he'd only given up one run through the first four innings, and he still managed to last a full 6.0 innings. The righty owns a mouth-watering 3.13 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 14.6% swinging-strike rate, plus he's forcing an elite 54.5% ground-ball rate. The St. Louis Cardinals don't strike out much, but they're in the bottom half of league in wRC+ against righties. There's a rock-solid floor here.

Nick Lodolo ($8,700)

Nick Lodolo is my favorite pitcher on the slate, even before accounting for his more-than-reasonable salary. The southpaw has recorded a quality start in three of four outings and has an otherworldly 0.81 WHIP. He's managed to record 35+ FanDuel points (FDP) in two of four starts despite an unusually-low 15.2% K%. Still, Lodolo has a career-26.3% K%, so I'm optimistic the Ks are coming soon. The Miami Marlins have been better than you'd think against lefties, but this still isn't a lineup to fear.

Quinn Priester ($7,400)

Among the value arms, Quinn Priester is by far the most appealing. He's only had two starts thus far but has surrendered just 1 run across 10.0 innings, notching 24 and 33 FDP. A road date with the San Francisco Giants is a pretty neutral matchup, though they do show the eighth-highest K% against right-handed pitchers. Their 103 wRC+ in that split isn't anything to lose sleep over, and the righty unlocks a lot of options on the hitter's side. He also has one of the best MLB strikeout props for Monday.

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Marcell Ozuna ($3,800), Sean Murphy ($3,300), Ozzie Albies ($3,200), Matt Olson ($2,900), and Alex Verdugo ($2,400).

Righty Erick Fedde has three quality starts in four tries, but his 4.99 xERA and measly 12% K% shouldn't scare us off the Atlanta Braves offense. Marcell Ozuna (1.014 OPS vs. RHP) feels like a must-roster for this team stack, but the Braves have plenty of options to surround him. Sean Murphy (.987 OPS), Ozzie Albies (.827), and Matt Olson (.750) are strong options while Alex Verdugo is a true value now that he's leading off.

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Spencer Torkleson ($3,500), Gleyber Torres ($3,200), Kerry Carpenter ($3,000), and Riley Greene ($2,900).

The Detroit Tigers get righty Randy Vasquez at home tonight, and that immediately vaults them into an upper-tier lineup to stack. Vasquez is a screaming regression candidate, having posted a 5.71 xERA compared to his 1.74 ERA. He gives up plenty of fly-balls (45.3%) and barrels (9.4%), and Detroit's offense has been frisky against righties. Spencer Torkelson (.994 OPS vs. RHP) and Kerry Carpenter (.959) are the headliners here with Tork cosplaying as one of the best home run bets for Monday. Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene have upside, too.

Cincinnati Reds

Players to Target: Elly De La Cruz ($4,000), Matt McLain ($3,400), TJ Friedl ($2,800), and Austin Hayes ($2,700).

The Cincinnati Reds have several fantasy-relevant names tonight, and only Elly De La Cruz comes with a large cap hit. The matchup could be better. Righty Max Meyer has a 2.62 ERA through four starts, but Cincy’s offense has been better of late, and the value is hard to pass up. The Reds have three of the top six point-per-dollar values at hitter (TJ Friedl, Austin Hays, and Jeimer Candelario), according to our MLB DFS projections. They have the third-highest implied total (4.30 runs) on the main slate.

