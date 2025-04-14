FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 4/14/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tarik Skubal ($10,300)

Even though Tarik Skubal is posting only 29 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game over his first three starts this season, he's coming off his best outing of the young campaign, delivering 6 Ks and allowing zero earned runs en route to 46 FDPs against the New York Yankees. Although it's still early, the Milwaukee Brewers have tallied a league-high 265 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season, and they are logging the 11th-worst wRC+ (80) and 9th-worst ISO (.098) in that split.

Clay Holmes ($9,600)

While Clay Holmes has given up 7 earned runs in his first 3 starts (14.2 innings) this season, the reliever-turned-starter has flashed impressive K upside, ranking in the 78th percentile in strikeout rate (29.0%) with 10 punchouts in his most recent outing. Weather could be a concern for Monday's matchup between the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins, but Holmes is in store for a productive appearance versus a Twins squad that is sporting the 6th-worst wOBA (.276), 6th-worst wRC+ (80), 10th-worst ISO (.127), and 7th-worst CSW% (28.4%) through their first 16 games.

Dustin May ($8,700)

Despite the underlying metrics not being overly impressive for Dustin May, he'll benefit from squaring off against the Colorado Rockies away from Coors Field. Aside from the Rockies not scoring over their recent three-game road series versus the San Diego Padres, since the start of last season, the Rockies are tallying the 2nd-worst wOBA (.273), 2nd-worst wRC+ (73), 11th-worst ISO (.140), and the highest strikeout rate (29.4%) when they are the visiting team.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,300), Mookie Betts ($4,100), Teoscar Hernandez ($3,900), and Michael Conforto ($2,700)

With Antonio Senzatela residing in the 16th percentile in xERA (5.85), 9th percentile in xBA (.323), 2nd percentile in strikeout rate (8.8%), and 4th percentile in hard-hit rate (59.3%) so far this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are primed to produce fireworks in front of their home crowd. Even when Senzatela exits the contest, the Rockies' bullpen is logging the second-worst SIERA (4.76), third-worst xFIP (4.81), worst HR/9 (2.22), and seventh-worst hard-hit rate (42.5%).

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Maikel Garcia ($2,800), Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,000), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,100), and Salvador Perez ($2,800)

At this point of his career, Carlos Carrasco is a starting pitcher we love to target in DFS as the 38-year-old is sitting in the 14th percentile in xERA (6.07), 13th percentile in xBA (.307), 4th percentile in barrel rate (20.5%), and 20th percentile in hard-hit rate (48.7%) through his first two starts in pinstripes. It's worth noting that Carrasco has reverse splits in recent years, giving up a 4.91 HR/9 and 2.18 WHIP to righties so far this season (compared to a 2.25 HR/9 and 1.38 WHIP to lefties), so there could be an edge gained by using the right-handed hitters on the Kansas City Royals.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Ben Rice ($3,300), Aaron Judge ($4,700), Cody Bellinger ($3,200), and Paul Goldschmidt ($2,900)

On the other side of the Royals-Yankees showdown, New York shouldn't face much resistance from Seth Lugo, who is in the 42nd percentile in xERA (4.11), 25th percentile in xBA (.280), 29th percentile in strikeout rate (18.2%), and 27th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.7%). In addition to Lugo recording a career-worst 6.8% swinging-strike rate across his first 3 starts (16.2 innings) in 2025, left-handed sluggers like Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger should thrive with the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Brandon Lowe ($3,000), Junior Caminero ($2,700), Jonathan Aranda ($2,800), and Kameron Misner ($2,600)

Coming off a 2024 campaign where he achieved career-best marks in WAR (3.9), walk rate (6.5%), total strikeouts (154), and innings pitched (178.2), Tanner Houck doesn't have many positives thus far to begin the 2025 season as he's currently compiling a 4.92 SIERA, 10.4% walk rate, 53.1% hard-hit rate, and 7.7% swinging strike rate. Even though the Tampa Bay Rays are a middle-of-the-pack team when it comes to hitting for power, they are quietly producing the eighth-best wOBA (.328), sixth-best wRC+ (119), and eighth-lowest strikeout rate (20.9%) in baseball across their first 15 contests.

