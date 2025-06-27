FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 6/27/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Gilbert ($10,500)

It's hard to top Logan Gilbert's 2.00 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) in one of baseball's best parks for pitchers on any slate. Gilbert's road start at Wrigley was a little bumpy, but he still struck out six over 5.0 innings and is pacing for a career-high mark in strikeout rate (38.0%). The pitiful Texas Rangers offense still has a bottom-half team OPS (.702) and K rate (22.3%) over the last 30 days against righties before this date with a superb one.

Sonny Gray ($10,000)

The Cleveland Guardians' story for multiple years has been a weak offense that wasn't a great target in DFS since they didn't punch out. Against righties in the past month, the fealty (.676 OPS) has been joined by whiffs (23.0% K rate). As a result, I'll put Sonny Gray as the premium pivot off Gilbert in tournaments. Gray's 3.24 SIERA, 25.9% K rate, and 4.9% BB rate are pretty special themselves in a plus matchup.

Will Warren ($8,800)

Though this matchup with the A's isn't perfect, Will Warren is just a really good DFS pitcher for $8,800. Warren's massive 29.4% K rate is probably outperforming a 10.5% swinging-strike rate, but the sinkerballer also limits homer risk and blowup potential at just 0.72 HR/9. The Athletics are a boom-or-bust offense outside of Jacob Wilson, so there are a ton of punchouts available for Warren in this home start.

Brandon Walter ($8,600)

I targeted the Chicago Cubs with a lefty on Monday, and I'll do so again here. Chicago's 73 wRC+ and 23.8% strikeout rate against southpaws shows they're just not as good when shifting lefty bats like Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong to their least favorable split. Brandon Walter's early returns are also pretty sporty, per a 2.67 SIERA and 25.3% strikeout rate over his first 23.2 innings.

Stacks to Target

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Rafael Devers ($3,800), Heliot Ramos ($3,300), Mike Yastrzemski ($3,000), and Willy Adames ($2,900)

The overall results for Aaron Civale have been even worse since his trade to the Chicago White Sox. He's given up 1.50 HR/9 to produce a 5.63 SIERA with a minuscule 10.3% strikeout rate. The San Francisco Giants have benefitted from Rafael Devers' arrival across the board to post a top-12 OPS against RHP (.737) over the past 30 days. I want to prioritize right-handed bats when possible with strong winds out to left field on the South Side tonight.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,700), Jazz Chisholm ($3,400), Ben Rice ($3,100), and Giancarlo Stanton ($3,000)

There will be better New York Yankees matchups to come this weekend, but the Bombers' 5.27-run implied team total sticks out like a sore thumb when they can smash anyone at home. New York draws Mitch Spence (3.79 SIERA) before MLB's 10th-worst bullpen by SIERA over the past 30 days (3.70). As usual, I prefer stacking them in tournaments without Aaron Judge for the purpose of differentiation, but the MVP candidate is a stellar (and likely popular) one-off option.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Mike Trout ($3,000), Jo Adell ($3,000), Nolan Schanuel ($3,000), and Logan O'Hoppe ($3,000)

I don't think I've ever seen every relevant bat for an offense at exactly $3,000, including Taylor Ward ($3,000) on a bit of a cold spell. If the Los Angeles Angels were a stronger offense, you could argue they're in the best matchup of the day. At MLB's fifth-friendliest venue for bombs, L.A. draws Jake Irvin (4.54 SIERA) and a reeling Washington Nationals bullpen. They're a contrarian stack that fits well with Gilbert.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Christian Yelich ($3,500), Jackson Chourio ($3,400), Brice Turang ($3,000), and William Contreras ($2,900)

I'm perhaps a bit lower on the Milwaukee Brewers than consensus because Kyle Freeland's 3.54 xFIP away from Coors Field is quite good, and the sinkerballer limits homers (0.98 HR/9). Still, these four featured bats from the Brew Crew have a wRC+ north of 170 against lefties in the past month, so they are red-hot in Freeland's split. Add in an always-vulnerable Colorado Rockies bullpen, and Milwaukee is still very much on the table tonight.

Celebrate Summer Fridays at FanDuel! Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on ANY wager for ANY sports/events taking place on June 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.