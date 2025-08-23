FanDuel NASCAR DFS Picks for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona

If you are looking for an action-packed way to consume sports on the weekend, NASCAR may be a great avenue to explore. Far from just driving in circles, some of the world's best compete nearly every weekend from February to November on tracks across America.

NASCAR drivers are scored ultimately based on how they finish in the race, how many spots they advance from their starting position, and how many laps they finish and lead. Avoiding drivers who crash out of the race is a must, though!

Jim Sannes has put forth his Coke Zero Sugar 400 best bets earlier this week.

With all of this in mind, let's preview this weekend's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway from the perspective of playing daily fantasy NASCAR on FanDuel.

Best NASCAR DFS Plays for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona

Potential Lap-Leaders

Brad Keselowski ($12,500)

Ford has dominated superspeedways in the Next Gen era. Whether it be the last two winners of this race (Chris Buescher and Harrison Burton) or Austin Cindric at Talladega earlier this year, they've completed dominated the action.

That'll give Brad Keselowski a chance at the win-and-in scenario he'll need to participate in NASCAR's 2025 playoffs.

Kes had three top-eight finishes between Daytona and Talladega last year before crashes in both races to this point. That's the nature of the beast, but the seven-time winner at superspeedways can undoubtedly get it done.

Starting 10th, "Bad Brad" also offers the best place-differential upside of any driver north of $11,000. He's also the most desperate.

Chase Elliott ($11,000)

Chase Elliott has the fifth-best average finish at superspeedways since the start of 2022 among drivers on the grid tonight (15.6).

He's also got the starting position (30th) to make it matter.

Elliott showed off his drafting prowess with a win at NASCAR's only drafting oval smaller than two miles (Atlanta) earlier this summer, so he's in the playoffs. He's also still looking for additional playoff points and a bit of momentum when the No. 9 hasn't cracked the top 10 in four races.

In cash games, Chase should be a popular click, but he's got the best combination of floor (and ceiling) from his spot on the grid. He'll either get in a wreck and kind of burn you or finish extremely well and definitely burn those that fade him.

Mid-Range Threats

Kyle Busch ($10,500)

Like Keselowski, Kyle Busch is in win-or-bust mode at a track that's been kind to him -- but just not kind enough.

Busch has finished 7th and 2nd in the last two August races at Daytona, missing the playoffs by a nose to Burton a year ago. A winner here in 2008, the fall race has certainly been kinder to him than the elusive Daytona 500.

"Rowdy" has the second-worst starting spot above $10,000 behind Elliott, so from a DFS perspective, he's a decent combination of motivation and upside for place-differential points.

It's been a challenging year for the veteran where he's realistically only contended on drafting ovals. It would sure ignite a starving fanbase if he figured out a way to find victory lane tonight.

Chris Buescher ($9,500)

There's no doubt that Chris Buescher has been hosed by NASCAR's ridiculous "win-and-in" playoff entry. He's dominated Cindric, Josh Berry, Shane Van Gisbergen, and Austin Dillon all year in points, but the four got luckier on individual Sundays than the five-time Cup Series winner.

He's got a chance to right the wrong tonight, though. Buescher is actually the third-likeliest winner in Jim Sannes' simulations tonight -- which are pretty well-dispersed at a track as unpredictable as this one.

Driving a Ford and having Keselowski and Ryan Preece as teammates to work with definitely doesn't hurt, either.

Buescher starts 24th on Saturday night in hopes of finding an entry into the dance.

Others to Consider

Bubba Wallace ($9,000)

Carson Hocevar ($8,200)

Value Plays

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($7,200)

If Ricky Stenhouse Jr. can win a superspeedway race just one event earlier this year than last, he'll cash a huge check for Hyak Motorsports.

Stenhouse won the Talladega race inside the playoffs in 2024, which wasn't a huge surprise. The Mississippi native has six finishes on the podium between Daytona and Talladega in his career -- most notable of which came in a 2023 Daytona 500 win for this same team.

From the 25th starting spot, Stenhouse has the upside we'd hope for from deep in the field. I would put his floor lower than average for someone from that spot, though. His average finish since the start of 2022 (19.5) is low despite the success because he's an all-or-nothing, boom-or-bust type of driver.

When NASCAR moved the playoff bubble to this race, Stenhouse had to be the happiest driver in the field. We'll see if he can do it again at his favorite track type.

Erik Jones ($5,500)

There are a lot of areas where Erik Jones is underrated, but superspeedways might not fit that description.

The 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner is always a live 'dog at these tracks, totaling five top-10 finishes since the start of 2022.

Jones is an interesting play in the DFS realm when his starting spot (26th) is actually a bit higher than some of his salary neighbors. I want to lean on his talent compared to a Todd Gilliland or Noah Gragson, who have combined for just six career top 10s on these tracks themselves.

Stacking Legacy Motor Club teammates is definitely viable with John Hunter Nemechek also in a win-or-go-home scenario from the 34th starting spot.

Others to Consider

Ryan Preece ($7,800)

Noah Gragson ($5,500)

John Hunter Nemechek ($5,000)

Justin Haley ($4,800)

Austin Hill ($4,500)

