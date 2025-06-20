FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 6/20/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Hunter Brown, Astros ($10,200)

Our MLB DFS projections have Hunter Brown in his own tier tonight, projecting him for 38.0 FanDuel points -- 4.7 more than anyone else. Brown has been excellent in 2025, pitching to a 32.3% strikeout rate and 2.85 SIERA. Tonight, he's on the road at the Los Angeles Angels, a team that just flew across the country after a series in New York. The Halos' 3.5-run implied total is a number we can feel good about, and if I roster a high-salary arm, Brown will be the guy.

Hayden Birdsong, Giants ($8,300)

After Brown, I like the idea of going all the way down in salary to Hayden Birdsong for his home game against the Boston Red Sox. Birdsong's salary is very handy on a Coors slate, and his numbers are pretty dang good, including a 3.71 SIERA, 24.5% K rate and 11.9% swinging-strike rate. Boston's lineup lost some thump when Rafael Devers was traded, and they boast a meh 3.5-run implied total today.

Nick Pivetta, Padres ($9,000)

Nick Pivetta has a mouth-watering home matchup with the Kansas City Royals, and KC's 3.3-run implied total is the slate's lowest clip. The Royals rank 27th in wOBA versus RHP (.300), although they have the lowest K rate in the split (17.8%). FanDuel Sportsbook has Pivetta's K prop at 5.5 with -124 odds on the over, so they're fairly bullish on Pivetta's K upside. Pivetta's first campaign in San Diego is going swimmingly as he boasts a 27.7% strikeout rate and 3.36 SIERA.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Ketel Marte ($4,100), Eugenio Suarez ($3,900), Randal Grichuk ($2,900) and Lourdes Gurriel ($3,500)

The chalk stack of the night is the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Snakes are showing a 7.1 implied total -- tops on the slate by 1.6 runs -- for a Coors matchup with Austin Gomber. Gomber went five shutout innings in his 2025 debut last week, but oddsmakers obviously aren't buying that. Ketel Marte is a standout play. He has long annihilated southpaws, mashing his way to a .448 wOBA in the split last year. Randal Grichuk is a much-needed value option, but he could get pinch-hit for if he comes up against a RHP later. Marte and Lourdes Gurriel are two of the slate's top-three sticks, per our model.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,900), Trent Grisham ($3,200), Cody Bellinger ($3,200) and Jazz Chisholm ($3,300)

For a lot of this week, the New York Yankees' offense has struggled despite nice home matchups. Hopefully that scares away some people for the Yanks' date with Tomoyuki Sugano. The Baltimore Orioles' right-hander has a lowly 7.4% swinging-strike rate and is surrendering 1.48 homers per nine innings, including 1.73 per nine to lefties. Everyone listed above will hit from the left side sans Aaron Judge, whose recent slump and high salary might lower his draft percentage a bit.

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,200), Addison Barger ($3,000), Andres Gimenez ($2,600) and Alejandro Kirk ($2,600)

If you want to stack Arizona and also use a high-salary arm, you're going to need some value bats. Enter the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto has an appealing 5.3 implied total in a home game with Davis Martin. Martin has displayed reverse splits this season, giving up a .347 wOBA to right-handed bats, and that makes the righty-heavy Jays a particularly bad matchup for him. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been much better at home (.386 wOBA) than on the road (.338), with 7 of his 9 dingers coming in the split. Addison Barger has been hot this month (.395 wOBA) and is great against RHP (41.7% hard-hit rate and 42.6% fly-ball rate).

