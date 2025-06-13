FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 6/13/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers ($10,000)

There are a lot of quality arms on this slate, but with a few of them in difficult matchups, there's no true standout at the top end of the player pool. If I roster a high-salary pitcher, it'll be Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A date at the San Francisco Giants isn't an easy spot, but Yamamoto is having an excellent season, thriving to the tune of a 3.01 SIERA, 29.6% strikeout rate and 12.3% swinging-strike rate. He's scored at least 43.0 FanDuel points in three of his last four outings.

Clay Holmes, Mets ($9,400)

Clay Holmes' transition to the rotation has gone well with the right-hander boasting a 3.74 SIERA and 21.5% strikeout rate. His K rate has fallen this year compared to last, which is to be expected, but overall, he's got solid numbers. He'll see the Tampa Bay Rays, a team that sits 15th in wOBA versus RHP (.318) with the 8th-highest K rate in the split (22.7%). This game being in New York benefits Holmes as he's limited hitters to a .282 wOBA at Citi Field.

Gavin Williams, Guardians ($8,600)

Gavin Williams catches my eye today. Not only do I like his matchup in pitcher-friendly Seattle versus a Seattle Mariners offense that is just 25th in home wOBA (.294), Williams is a pivot off Bryce Elder ($8,500), who I expect to be the chalk value pitcher as he faces the Colorado Rockies. Williams has appealing swing-and-miss ability, including a 12.6% swinging-strike rate and 25.2% strikeout rate.

Stacks to Target

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Gunnar Henderson ($3,100), Jackson Holliday ($2,900), Ryan O'Hearn ($2,900) and Jordan Westburg ($2,800)

The Baltimore Orioles have a slate-best 6.1-run implied total, and they've got easy-to-get-to salaries across the board, which will surely make them a go-to stack for the masses. They're at homer-friendly Camden Yards versus Jack Kochanowicz, who has pitched to a 4.95 SIERA and 1.47 homers per nine. Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O'Hearn are the two O's bats I really want. O'Hearn has hammered right-handers this year, racking up a .401 wOBA in the split. Henderson has a .420 wOBA with the platoon advantage and has +310 home run odds.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,000), Matt Olson ($3,400), Michael Harris II ($2,800), Austin Riley ($3,300)

With a 5.9 implied total, the Atlanta Braves are the other elite stack tonight as they're at home against German Marquez. Through 63 frames this season, Marquez has a 4.87 SIERA and 13.9% strikeout rate. Lefties have 1.42 homers per nine against him, so this is a smash spot for Matt Olson and Michael Harris II. Olson is showing +300 odds to hit a home run. Ronald Acuna Jr. has three hits in each of the last two games and has a .462 wOBA over his last 52 plate appearances.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Rob Refsnyder ($2,800), Abraham Toro ($2,800), Rafael Devers ($3,800) and Romy Gonzalez ($3,000)

The Boston Red Sox (4.7 implied total) might fly a little under the radar today, but they have an enticing ceiling at Fenway versus Ryan Yarbrough. The New York Yankees' southpaw has good numbers this year, sporting a 3.65 SIERA, but looking at just his time in the rotation, his FIP is 4.24 while he owns a 22.3% K rate. He also just got rocked by Boston last time out for eight runs in four innings. Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez are both eligible at 1B, 2B and 3B, making them handy puzzle pieces. Rafael Devers has a .416 wOBA in lefty-lefty matchups.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.