FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 5/23/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Zack Wheeler ($11,000)

Zack Wheeler is arguably the most consistent pitcher in baseball with the second-best SIERA (2.51), fourth-best WHIP (0.89), and third-best strikeout rate (32.8%) among qualified hurlers, and he's matchup-proof ahead of Friday's clash with the Athletics at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. It's going to be extremely tough to try to fit in Wheeler and the bats of the New York Yankees at Coors, but there isn't another starter on today's slate who possesses the same ceiling as the Philadelphia Phillies' ace.

Pablo Lopez ($10,000)

Although a ceiling performance is tough to envision for Pablo Lopez due to the Kansas City Royals boasting the lowest strikeout rate (17.9%) against right-handed pitching, Kansas City also has the fifth-worst wOBA (.299), fourth-worst wRC+ (87), and fifth-worst ISO (.134) in that split. Lopez has pitched six-plus innings and has tallied 46-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of his last three starts, making him a viable option if he can work around Bobby Witt Jr..

Tyler Mahle ($9,100)

There could certainly be some regression that takes place moving forward for Tyler Mahle, but the veteran righty gets to face a woeful Chicago White Sox lineup that has the worst wOBA (.280), second-worst wRC+ (78), second-worst ISO (.115), and sixth-highest strikeout rate (23.1%) versus right-handed pitchers. Mahle has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this season, and he's also earned a quality start in six of his last eight outings.

Noah Cameron ($8,100)

Noah Cameron is standing out as my favorite salary-saving option at pitcher against a shorthanded Minnesota Twins squad that has the eighth-worst ISO (.115) and seventh-highest strikeout rate (25.3%) against southpaws this season. Cameron's 28.6% strikeout rate and 14.3% swinging-strike rate at the Triple-A level earlier this year have yet to translate early in his career in the majors, but he's still managed to post 29-plus FDPs in his first two starts for the Royals.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Trent Grisham ($3,700), Aaron Judge ($5,300), Cody Bellinger ($4,000), and Jasson Dominguez ($3,500)

Not much needs to be said on why the Yankees are the top stack on Friday's slate ahead of a road meeting with the dismal Colorado Rockies at Coors, but facing an inexperienced righty (Tanner Gordon) certainly provides even more of a boost. With everyone trying to fit the Yanks into their lineup, you'll have to try to be unique with how you stack the Bronx Bombers, who will also get to tee off against a Colorado bullpen that has the second-worst SIERA (4.29), sixth-worst WHIP (1.48), and sixth-worst HR/9 (1.24).

Philadelphia Phillies

Players to Target: Trea Turner ($3,400), Bryce Harper ($3,800), Nick Castellanos ($2,900), and Edmundo Sosa ($2,600)

After posting 6.8 runs per game in their recent four-game series versus the Rockies at Coors, the Phillies will get to play at Sutter Health Park on Friday, which has proven to be a favorable venue for bats early in the campaign (second in park factor to begin 2025). Jeffrey Springs is the projected starter for the Athletics -- at least at the moment -- and all of Trea Turner (146 wRC+ vs. LHP), Bryce Harper (150), Nick Castellanos (149), and Edmundo Sosa (193) have a stellar wRC+ when facing lefties while Kyle Schwarber (223) also can't be forgotten.

Texas Rangers

Players to Target: Wyatt Langford ($3,500), Josh Jung ($3,100), Adolis Garcia ($2,900), and Jake Burger ($2,800)

The Texas Rangers have undoubtedly been one of the most disappointing teams to begin the season, but a matchup versus Sean Burke and the bullpen of the White Sox makes them worth consideration on Friday's slate. Along with Burke residing in the 5th percentile in xERA (6.55), 14th percentile in xBA (.283), 8th percentile in strikeout rate (15.1%), and 16th percentile in barrel rate (11.7%), Chicago's relievers are logging the third-worst SIERA (4.22), seventh-worst WHIP (1.44), and seventh-worst HR/9 (1.22).

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Yandy Diaz ($2,900), Jose Caballero ($2,500), Christopher Morel ($2,500), and Junior Caminero ($2,800)

While I want to shout out the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels as other teams that can provide much-needed value on this slate, the Tampa Bay Rays pique my interest with temperatures approaching 90 degrees and winds blowing out at Steinbrenner Field (10th in park factor to begin 2025). Eric Lauer is expected to start Friday's game for the Toronto Blue Jays, and across his 12.0 innings as a starter and reliever this season, he's giving up a forgettable 15.4% barrel rate, 42.3% hard-hit rate, and 61.5% flyball rate -- which have all been areas of concern for Lauer in recent years.

