FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 4/4/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Schwellenbach ($10,600)

Spencer Schwellenbach burst onto the scene as a potential long-term ace for the Atlanta Braves last season, and he began the 2025 campaign with a six-inning shutout with four strikeouts en route to 34 FanDuel points (FDPs) against the San Diego Padres. In his second start of the year, Schwellenbach is set to face a Miami Marlins squad that has the 9th-worst wOBA (.303), 6th-worst wRC+ (91), 4th-lowest ISO (.139), and 14th-highest strikeout rate (23.5%) against right-handed pitching since the start of last season.

Max Meyer ($8,700)

After posting a 4.44 SIERA, 4.43 xFIP, and just an 18.5% strikeout rate across 57.0 innings pitched in 2024, Max Meyer impressed in his season debut versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, delivering 7 Ks and only 1 earned run in 5.2 innings pitched. While the winless Braves could figure things out at the plate at any moment, they currently have the worst wOBA (.227), worst wRC+ (45), third-lowest ISO (.083), and fifth-highest strikeout rate (27.5%) through their first seven games in 2025.

Brandon Pfaadt ($7,800)

Just a season ago, the Washington Nationals were a team that didn't strike out much, registering the eighth-lowest strikeout rate (20.6%) versus righties, but they may be a more free-swinging team -- at least to begin this season. Besides the Arizona Diamondbacks handing Brandon Pfaadt a contract extension ahead of a potential breakout campaign, FanDuel Research's projections have the 26-year-old righty forecasted for the most FDPs (33.9) among all starters on the slate.

Gavin Williams ($7,700)

Even with Mike Trout coming into the year healthy, the Los Angeles Angels have been underwhelming to begin the season, sporting the third-worst wOBA (.241), third-worst wRC+ (59), and fifth-lowest ISO (.088) in all of baseball through six contests. With not many stud pitchers to choose from on Friday, Gavin Williams -- who our projections have listed as the second-best points-per-dollar value at pitcher (4.0x value) -- is a viable salary-saving option.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($3,900), Ketel Marte ($3,700), Josh Naylor ($3,100), and Eugenio Suarez ($3,800)

The Diamondbacks have tallied six-plus runs in five of their first seven contests this season, and they'll have an extremely favorable matchup versus starter Jake Irvin on Friday. Along with Arizona notching the third-best wOBA (.336), fifth-best wRC+ (114), and fourth-best ISO (.185) versus right-handed pitchers since the start of last season, Irvin ranked in the 34th percentile in xERA (4.31), 28th percentile in strikeout rate (20.3%), and 21st percentile in barrel rate (9.2%) in 2024.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Michael Harris ($2,900), Austin Riley ($3,400), Matt Olson ($3,300), and Ozzie Albies ($3,300)

Despite having Max Meyer mentioned among the potential starters we can use on Friday's slate, he was in the 17th percentile in xERA (4.74), 7th percentile in average exit velocity (90.6 MPH), 1st percentile in barrel rate (13.9%), and 2nd percentile in hard-hit rate (47.8%) just a season ago. There's no doubt that the Braves' lineup has been woeful to begin the season, but they're worth taking a chance on if Meyer's concerning metrics from last year decide to show up on Friday.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Brandon Lowe ($3,200), Jake Mangum ($2,300), Junior Caminero ($2,800), and Jonathan Aranda ($2,600)

Tyler Mahle totaled only 38.1 innings pitched from 2023 to 2024, and in his first start for the Texas Rangers in 2025, he struggled with his command with four walks, one earned run, and two hits in only 1.2 innings of work. Aside from the salary relief we get from stacking the Tampa Bay Rays, they have the 11th-best wOBA (.319), 11th-best wRC+ (118), and 5th-lowest strikeout rate (18.7%) while they have the 10th-best hard-hit rate (41.3%) to begin the season, which suggests we could see a power surge from them in the right matchup.

