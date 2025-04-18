FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 4/18/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($11,000)

After producing a stellar 2.86 xFIP, 3.14 SIERA, and 28.5% strikeout rate in 2024, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is off to an even better start in 2025, sporting a pristine 2.19 xFIP, 2.35 SIERA, and 33.7% strikeout rate over his first 4 starts and 22.0 innings pitched. While the Texas Rangers have typically a formidable team at the plate, they're tallying the eighth-worst wOBA (.288), eighth-worst wRC+ (88), and fifth-worst swinging-strike rate (12.1%) so far.

Logan Webb ($9,800)

Logan Webb has always done a fantastic job at keeping the ball out of the air with his sinker/sweeper combo, but the veteran hurler has implemented a cutter more in his arsenal to begin the new campaign, which has helped him produce a career-best 28.0% strikeout rate thus far. Even though the Los Angeles Angels have the fourth-highest ISO (.189) at the moment, Webb excels at avoiding hard contact, and the Angels are also logging the eighth-highest strikeout rate (24.5%).

MacKenzie Gore ($9,200)

Rolling out a starting pitcher at Coors Field certainly comes with some risk, but MacKenzie Gore is in the 71st percentile in xERA (3.07) and 90th percentile in strikeout rate (33.7%) while scoring 43-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of his first four starts. Since the start of last season, the Colorado Rockies are generating the ninth-worst wOBA (.298), second-worst wRC+ (78), and second-highest strikeout rate (27.5%) versus southpaws.

*Note: Weather could be a concern in Friday's Washington Nationals-Rockies contest with potential snow in the forecast in Colorado. While the weather would give starting pitchers an edge if the game is played, there is a chance we see this game postponed, so we'll need to keep tabs on any updates throughout the day.

Bowden Francis ($7,800)

Primarily due to the Seattle Mariners having the second-highest strikeout rate against righties (26.6%) since the start of last season, Bowden Francis stands out among the salary-saving options at pitcher. If Francis emerges as a popular pitcher on the slate, Seattle's lineup becomes a solid contrarian option with Francis residing in the 12th percentile in xERA (6.01), 17th percentile in barrel rate (13.0%), and 12th percentile in hard-hit rate (52.2%) over his first 3 starts and 17.0 innings pitched.

Stacks to Target

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Jordan Westburg ($2,800), Adley Rutschman ($3,000), Tyler O'Neill ($3,100), and Ryan Mountcastle ($2,700)

We have only 1 start and 5.0 innings to look at from Andrew Abbott to begin the season, but just a season ago, the left-handed starter coughed up a .334 wOBA, 1.98 HR/9, and 52.4% fly-ball rate to right-handed batters (compared to a .287 wOBA, 0.57 HR/9, and 39.2% fly-ball rate to left-handed batters). Despite liking Gunnar Henderson ($3,400) in same-handed matchups, I'll be focusing on the righties from the Baltimore Orioles, especially with winds blowing out to left field, which is now more hitter-friendly at Camden Yards due to the alterations that were made to the ballpark in the offseason.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Austin Riley ($3,300), Matt Olson ($2,900), Sean Murphy ($3,200), and Ozzie Albies (3,200)

Chris Paddack is recording career-worst marks in strikeout rate (15.0%) and swinging-strike rate (9.6%), which has led to him accruing a forgettable 5.70 xFIP and 5.53 SIERA through his first 3 starts and 12.1 innings pitched in 2025. Although the Atlanta Braves haven't shown much consistency at the plate to begin the year, it's supposed to be warm in Atlanta on Friday, and they still have plenty of sluggers who can do damage against a struggling starter.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Jose Altuve ($3,300), Isaac Paredes ($3,000), Yordan Alvarez ($3,400), and Jeremy Pena ($3,000)

The Houston Astros are another team that has gotten off to a forgettable start offensively, but a date with Kyle Hart could be exactly what they need to generate some momentum. Across his first 3 starts and 11.2 innings pitched, Hart resides in the 10th percentile in average exit velocity (92.6 MPH), 25th percentile in strikeout rate (17.4%), and 13th percentile in hard-hit rate (51.5%) while giving up an alarming 59.4% fly-ball rate.

New York Mets

Players to Target: Francisco Lindor ($3,200), Juan Soto ($3,900), Pete Alonso ($4,400), and Mark Vientos ($2,500)

Miles Mikolas doesn't miss many bats with a minuscule 16.7% strikeout rate and 7.0% swinging-strike rate, putting the New York Mets in a dreamy spot at home with the wind blowing out to left field. The Mets haven't been overly impressive upon adding Juan Soto, but it's only a matter of time before their lineup begins firing on all cylinders, and the bullpen of the St. Louis Cardinals has the eighth-worst xFIP (4.24), third-worst barrel rate (11.8%), and second-worst hard-hit rate (47.2%).

