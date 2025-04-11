FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 4/11/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jacob deGrom ($9,900)

Injuries have been a major issue for Jacob deGrom in recent years, but the hard-throwing righty is flashing positive signs to begin the 2025 season. While deGrom is in just the 39th percentile in strikeout rate (20.5%) across his first 2 starts and 10.2 innings pitched, he is tied for the 3rd-highest swinging-strike rate (16.8%) among starting pitchers, which suggests he'll see his K rate climb soon.

A road date with the Seattle Mariners could be exactly what deGrom needs, as the Mariners have the highest strikeout rate versus righties (26.9%) since the start of last season.

Taj Bradley ($9,700)

Taj Bradley has gotten off to a formidable start in 2025, fanning seven batters in each of his first two starts, helping him rank in the 84th percentile in strikeout rate (31.8%) to begin the year. Aside from the Atlanta Braves coming off a late-night win over the Philadelphia Phillies, they've tallied the 10th-worst wOBA (.290), 8th-worst wRC+ (83), 7th-worst ISO (.117), and 5th-highest strikeout rate (25.3%) across their first 12 contests.

Nick Pivetta ($9,300)

Following his first start of the season where he produced 43 FanDuel points (FDPs) versus the aforementioned Braves, Nick Pivetta struggled against a talented Chicago Cubs lineup, worsening his xERA to 5.82 and his xBA to .283. Along with Pivetta getting to face a Colorado Rockies away from Coors, the Rockies are logging the seventh-worst wRC+ (80) and highest strikeout rate (28.1%) in the majors through their first 12 games.

Stacks to Target

New York Mets

Players to Target: Francisco Lindor ($3,600), Juan Soto ($4,100), Pete Alonso ($3,900), and Mark Vientos ($2,800)

We've seen Sutter Health Park show tendencies of being a venue we'll want to target in DFS this season, and the New York Mets will get a chance to do some damage with JP Sears slated to make his third start for the Athletics. After sitting in the 13th percentile in strikeout rate (18.1%), 9th percentile in barrel rate (10.2%), and 36th percentile in hard-hit rate (40.2%) a season ago, Sears is currently in the 28th percentile in strikeout rate (17.6%), 34th percentile in barrel rate (10.0%), and 31st percentile in hard-hit rate (45.0%) over his first 13.0 innings pitched.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Brandon Lowe ($3,100), Junior Caminero ($2,700), Jonathan Aranda ($2,700), and Kameron Misner ($2,600)

Bryce Elder is likely just filling in as a starter for the Braves until Spencer Strider returns to the rotation, but we can continue to target Elder in DFS until that change takes place. Although the Tampa Bay Rays haven't displayed consistent power -- at least not yet -- they've been disciplined at the plate, sporting the 14th-best wOBA (.310), 11th-best wRC+ (108), and 8th-lowest strikeout rate (20.1%) in all of baseball over their first 12 contests.

Athletics

Players to Target: Lawrence Butler ($2,900), Brent Rooker ($3,600), Tyler Soderstrom ($3,600), and Jacob Wilson ($2,800)

On the other side of the Mets-Athletics matchup, the A's are quietly notching the 10th-best wOBA (.319), 8th-best ISO (.165), and 4th-lowest strikeout rate (19.1%) across their first 13 games in 2025. Even though New York is hoping Griffin Canning can reinvent himself as a member of their rotation, I'm skeptical that will transpire, as Canning is in the 26th percentile in average exit velocity (91.4 MPH), 27th percentile in walk rate (12.5%), and 8th percentile in hard-hit rate (56.0%) in his first two starts.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Geraldo Perdomo ($2,900), Corbin Carroll ($3,900), Lourdes Gurriel ($3,000), and Randal Grichuk ($2,600)

It remains to be seen who the Milwaukee Brewers announce as their starting pitcher on Friday, but there's a chance we Jose Quintana make his season debut for the Brew Crew. In addition to the Arizona Diamondbacks earning the second-best wOBA (.354), third-best wRC+ (125), fourth-best ISO (.200), and lowest strikeout rate (17.1%) so far, Quintana was in the 24th percentile in xERA (4.52) and 18th percentile in strikeout rate (18.8%) a season ago with the Mets.

