FanDuel Introduces Bet Protect+ for the NBA Playoffs

Introducing FanDuel's Bet Protect+ program for the NBA Playoffs.

How Bet Protect+ Works

Bet Protect+ is an optional add-on that gives you full-game injury protection on NBA player prop bets.

Just look for the Bet Protect+ badge on eligible player props in your app, then toggle it on in your betslip, like you would a Profit Boost.

For a small 3% fee, your bet is covered for the entire game. If a player in your bet leaves the game due to injury at any point and does not return, you’re protected.

How Do Payouts Work

If an injury costs you the win, you’ll get your money back within 24 hours.

Straight bets are refunded in cash.

For parlays, the injured player’s prop leg is removed so the rest of your bet still plays out.

What Bets Are Eligible for Bet Protect+

Bet Protect+ is available on NBA pre-live player props that span the entire game, including:

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Blocks

Steals

Threes

Points/Rebounds/Assists

Player to Record Double-Double

Player to Record Triple-Double

NOTE: First Quarter free coverage is no longer available, but Bet Protect+ now gives you protection for the full game. Not Yet Available in CT, MA, NC, NJ, PA, TN.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Must activate Full Game Bet Protection token. 3% fee of total bet stake applied to wager when activated. Call 1-877-770-7867 (LA).