FanDuel Dog of the Day Expert Picks for First Round

March is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the college basketball action. With the national tournament now underway, FanDuel has a special offer for those betting on an underdog for the First Round.

Before you pick your team, take a look at the rules and who our experts think will be moving on...

What is Dog of the Day?

All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot token every day for a moneyline wager on a college basketball games during the first two rounds of the tournament,. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Dog of the Day Expert Picks for First Round

You can see all their predictions for the first round of the March tournament here:

FIRST ROUND DOG OF THE DAY PICKS ARE HERE 🐶



Who are you riding with? 🤔#DogOfTheDay | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/oasCSt0eK4 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 20, 2025

Gabb Goudy:

Thursday: #12 McNeese over #5 Clemson

Friday: #15 Bryant over #2 Michigan State

Bridget Case

Thursday: #12 UC San Diego over #5 Michigan

Friday: #12 Colorado State over #5 Memphis

Minty Bets

Thursday: #13 Yale over #4 Texas A&M

Friday: #10 Vanderbilt over #7 Saint Mary's

Liv Moods

Thursday: #12 UC San Diego over #5 Michigan

Friday: #15 Bryant over #2 Michigan State

Kent Padgett

Thursday: #13 Yale over #4 Texas A&M

Friday: #14 Troy over #3 Kentucky

Blaiden Kirk

Thursday: #13 High Point over #4 Purdue

Friday: #15 Robert Morris over #2 Alabama

Bailey Jackson

Thursday: #13 Yale over #4 Texas A&M

Friday: #13 Grand Canyon over #4 Maryland

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket to follow along all tournament long.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Must apply profit boost token on select market. Prize pool to be split equally among all eligible participants who made the correct pick. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 21 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

