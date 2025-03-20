FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Dog of the Day Expert Picks for First Round

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

FanDuel Dog of the Day Expert Picks for First Round

March is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the college basketball action. With the national tournament now underway, FanDuel has a special offer for those betting on an underdog for the First Round.

Before you pick your team, take a look at the rules and who our experts think will be moving on...

What is Dog of the Day?

All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot token every day for a moneyline wager on a college basketball games during the first two rounds of the tournament,. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Dog of the Day Expert Picks for First Round

You can see all their predictions for the first round of the March tournament here:

Gabb Goudy:

  • Thursday: #12 McNeese over #5 Clemson
  • Friday: #15 Bryant over #2 Michigan State

Bridget Case

  • Thursday: #12 UC San Diego over #5 Michigan
  • Friday: #12 Colorado State over #5 Memphis

Minty Bets

  • Thursday: #13 Yale over #4 Texas A&M
  • Friday: #10 Vanderbilt over #7 Saint Mary's

Liv Moods

  • Thursday: #12 UC San Diego over #5 Michigan
  • Friday: #15 Bryant over #2 Michigan State

Kent Padgett

  • Thursday: #13 Yale over #4 Texas A&M
  • Friday: #14 Troy over #3 Kentucky

Blaiden Kirk

  • Thursday: #13 High Point over #4 Purdue
  • Friday: #15 Robert Morris over #2 Alabama

Bailey Jackson

  • Thursday: #13 Yale over #4 Texas A&M
  • Friday: #13 Grand Canyon over #4 Maryland

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket to follow along all tournament long.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Must apply profit boost token on select market. Prize pool to be split equally among all eligible participants who made the correct pick. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 21 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup