FanDuel Dog of the Day Expert Picks for First Round
March is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the college basketball action. With the national tournament now underway, FanDuel has a special offer for those betting on an underdog for the First Round.
Before you pick your team, take a look at the rules and who our experts think will be moving on...
What is Dog of the Day?
All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot token every day for a moneyline wager on a college basketball games during the first two rounds of the tournament,. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.
Dog of the Day Expert Picks for First Round
You can see all their predictions for the first round of the March tournament here:
FIRST ROUND DOG OF THE DAY PICKS ARE HERE 🐶— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 20, 2025
Who are you riding with? 🤔#DogOfTheDay | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/oasCSt0eK4
Gabb Goudy:
- Thursday: #12 McNeese over #5 Clemson
- Friday: #15 Bryant over #2 Michigan State
Bridget Case
- Thursday: #12 UC San Diego over #5 Michigan
- Friday: #12 Colorado State over #5 Memphis
Minty Bets
- Thursday: #13 Yale over #4 Texas A&M
- Friday: #10 Vanderbilt over #7 Saint Mary's
Liv Moods
- Thursday: #12 UC San Diego over #5 Michigan
- Friday: #15 Bryant over #2 Michigan State
Kent Padgett
- Thursday: #13 Yale over #4 Texas A&M
- Friday: #14 Troy over #3 Kentucky
Blaiden Kirk
- Thursday: #13 High Point over #4 Purdue
- Friday: #15 Robert Morris over #2 Alabama
Bailey Jackson
- Thursday: #13 Yale over #4 Texas A&M
- Friday: #13 Grand Canyon over #4 Maryland
You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket to follow along all tournament long.
