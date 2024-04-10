FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Wednesday 4/10/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

NBA DFS Picks

Wednesday's main slate on FanDuel features six games. For a full breakdown, see numberFire's matchup heat map.

Top matchups:

Other games:

Spreads and totals via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

Guards

Top Plays

Damian Lillard ($9,100) -- With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Damian Lillard figures to see an uptick in usage. Per RotoGrinders CourtIQ, Lillard averaged 49.6 FanDuel points per game (FPPG) with a 36.3% usage in the six prior games he played without the Greek Freak. Milwaukee still has plenty of play for, and Dame should see all the run he can handle as a home underdog. Though Orlando has a top defense, they've quietly allowed the fifth-most points to PGs this season, according to FantasyPros.

Immanuel Quickley ($8,500) -- Immanuel Quickley sat yesterday, but today it's RJ Barrett's turn to ride the pine. That puts Quickley in a nice spot to produce against a Nets team without their top perimeter defender, Dennis Smith Jr.. Toronto is down a handful of players in addition to Barrett, so Quickley has a good chance to build off his last two outings. Before resting on Tuesday, Quickley turned in 59.7 and 57.9 FPs last week. He racked up 45 and 51 combined points, rebounds, and assists in those two -- notable considering his points + rebounds + assists prop is set at 38.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jalen Suggs ($5,900) -- While the total for Magic-Bucks isn't ideal, it's the tightest spread on the board, so I'm happy to deploy Jalen Suggs alongside Dame. Suggs is prone to duds, but he's been more consistent of late. He's coming off 38.1- and 40.4-FP outings and has cleared 30 FPs in five of the last seven games. It helps that Orlando has a few perimeter players on the injury report and that Milwaukee has given up the fifth-most FPPG to PGs on the year. Markelle Fultz ($4,800) would be an option here too if he plays. He's averaging 28.9 FPPG the last three games and is projected for 27.2 FPs tonight, making him our top point-per-dollar value at guard (5.66 FPs per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Luka Doncic ($12,600) -- I can't quite get to Luka Doncic when guard is the strength of this slate, but he's more than a viable option. He's fresh off a 39-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and sports our highest projection tonight (52.4 FPs). Miami is up to second in defensive rating over the last 15 games, and they've surrendered the fifth-fewest FPPG to PGs over that span. Tough matchup, but Luka cooked them for 63.7 FPs in early March. Don't downgrade him too much.

Scotty Pippen ($5,700) -- You know the drill at this point. Memphis takes up an entire page on the NBA injury report, so we can look at Scotty Pippen Jr., Jordan Goodwin ($6,000), and Zavier Simpson ($4,400) for low-salary production. All three have been simultaneously productive the last two games, but I'm not sure that'll be the case against a Cleveland defense that's given up the third fewest FPPG to PGs this season. I prefer Pippen of the three -- he's gone for 40.1, 35.9, and 41.9 FPs over the last three games, chipping in 10 steals over that span.

Wings

Top Plays

Jimmy Butler ($8,500) -- Does Jimmy Butler know the playoffs don't start until next week? I'm not sure, but he's certainly looked like playoff Jimmy in the last two games. Coming off a pair of 50-FP outings -- and with Miami half a game back of the 7 seed -- Butler could be in for another big night playing in one of just two games with a single-digit spread. Notably, the Mavs held him to 26.3 FPs during a meeting in Dallas last month, but they've been merely league-average against SFs over the last 15 games.

Cam Thomas ($8,100) -- Cameron Thomas is my favorite play on the slate. Thomas has gone scorched earth the last seven games, averaging 28.3 actual and 40.1 FanDuel points per game. He's putting up 21.6 shots and playing 37.6 minutes per game over that stretch. I'm giddy thinking about what he's going to do to the Raptors. Toronto is down to 29th in defensive rating over their last 15 games, but they're third in pace and have allowed the most FPPG to SFs over that span. His points prop is set at 24.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jordan Nwora ($4,600) -- There's not an obvious value at SF tonight, but there are plenty of low-salary dart throws. My preference is Jordan Nwora. He returned from a one-game absence to notch 24.6 FPs over 19 minutes last night and stands to benefit from a lengthy Raptors injury report. He's flashed upside when given real minutes, finishing with at least 30 FPs each of the last two games he saw more than 25 minutes.

Others to Consider

Brandon Miller ($7,200) -- Brandon Miller has really started to flash what made him the second overall pick in last summer's draft. Miller's averaged 19.3 actual and 32.2 FanDuel points since the beginning of March and exceeded 40 FPs in two of the last three games. A matchup with Atlanta should allow him to stay hot. They're down to 24th in defensive rating over the last 15 games and have a lengthy injury report. Miller's points prop is set at 19.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,700) -- Bogdan Bogdanovic is the only regular among Atlanta's perimeter players not on the injury report. You have to wait and see how everything shakes out, but there's a world where he's the primary option against Charlotte's 29th-rated defense tonight. As of Wednesday afternoon, our projections have Bogdanovic going for 32.5 FPs. That'd be good for the third-best point-per-dollar value at SF (4.84 FPs per $1,000).

Bigs

Top Plays

Chet Holmgren ($7,900) -- With no Giannis or Victor Wembanyama, tonight's slate lacks an obvious high-salary big man. That said, I can get behind Chet Holmgren at $7.9K facing the Wemby-less Spurs. After a rough stretch, Chet has bounced back with 47.0 and 40.8 FPs over the last two games. San Antonio has surrendered the fourth-most FPPG to Cs even with their prized rookie around, so Holmgren shouldn't have any trouble producing. His 38.0-FP projection is second among centers tonight.

Sandro Mamukelashvili ($5,100) -- Wemby's absence should thrust Sandro Mamukelashvili into a bigger role, and he figures to be a popular salary saver at center. In 25.2 minutes across the last five games, Sandor's averaged 10.4 real-world points, 9.6 rebounds, and 27.1 FPPG. He notched 30 FPs in both previous starts, while his 32.6-FP projection makes him the third-best point-per-dollar value on the slate (6.39 FPs per $1,000). Zach Collins ($6,200) also makes sense here. His salary is higher than Mamu's, but his 37.8-FP projection still makes him the fourth-best value (6.10 FPs per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Bobby Portis ($6,800) -- Although Orlando is a brutal matchup for bigs, Bobby Portis' role without Giannis is too good to pass up. In the last six games without him, Portis has averaged 40.5 FPPG and the second-highest usage rate (28.2%) on the team. A low total isn't ideal for his scoring but could be beneficial for Portis' rebounding with Orlando dipping to 12th in total rebound rate over the last 15 games. Portis' rebounds prop is set at 8.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Noah Clowney ($5,200) -- The 21st overall pick in last summer's draft, Noah Clowney has come on strong down the stretch. He just set a career-high for minutes (35), and his three best fantasy performances of the season have come in the last three games. The Raptors have given up the most FPPG to PFs and centers over the last 15 games, so Clowney has the right matchup to continue his upward trajectory.

