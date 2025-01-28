FanDuel College Basketball Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Kentucky at Tennessee 1/28/25

College basketball is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of a top 25 SEC matchup on Wednesday night, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on the Kentucky vs. Tennessee college basketball game happening January 28th, 2025.

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers host No. 12 Kentucky tonight. Both sides need a win to stay afloat in the SEC, with Tennessee tied for fifth at 4-3 and Kentucky down in 10th place at 3-3.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee is favored by 10.5 points and the over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Full Kentucky-Tennessee odds can be found below, while all college basketball odds, can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for the Kentucky vs. Tennessee college basketball game taking place on January 28th, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Boost Builder Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on January 29th, 2024.

