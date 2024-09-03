FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for MLB SGP Bets on 9/3/24

We're nearing the end of the 2024 MLB season, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the regular season action at FanDuel.

Tuesday's docket features 13 games, headlined by an American League Central bout between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals. Both sides are firmly in the playoff picture, and just 4.5 games separate them in the AL Central.

This will be the 12th regular season matchup between the division rivals. Kansas City owns a 7-4 lead in the season series, but Cleveland won yesterday's series-opener, 4-2. Jose Ramirez has been the catalyst for the Guardians in this matchup as he's batting .341 and has 3 home runs against the Royals this season. Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. has been just as impressive, batting .333 with 4 homers against Cleveland.

As of Tuesday morning, Cleveland is a -116 moneyline favorite and the total is set at 8.0 runs. Full Guardians-Royals odds can be found below.

Eligible MLB Games on 9/3/24

Here are the MLB games being played on September 3rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (-154) +250 -310 8.5 Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins +1.5 (-194) +100 -118 8 Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 (-192) -104 -112 7.5 Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-182) -102 -116 8.5 Boston Red Sox at New York Mets -1.5 (+142) +120 -142 8 Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-152) +280 -350 7.5 Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-170) -126 +108 7.5 View Full Table

