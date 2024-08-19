FanDuel Baseball Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for MLB SGP Bets on 8/19/24

The second half of the 2024 MLB season is in full swing, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the regular season action on FanDuel.

Monday's slate features 10 games, headlined by an interleague bout between a pair of 70-win teams, the Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres. Tonight's series opener is the first of three regular season meetings between the two sides.

Rookie Zebby Matthews (1-0, 3.60 ERA) is scheduled to start for the visiting Twins, while Michael King (10-6, 3.19 ERA) toes the rubber for the Padres.

San Diego is a -156 moneyline favorite as of Monday morning. The over/under is set a 7.0 runs with -122 odds toward the over.

Eligible MLB Games on 8/19/24

Here are the MLB games being played on August 19th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins +1.5 (-104) -200 +168 8 Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+120) +150 -178 8 Baltimore Orioles at New York Mets -1.5 (+150) +112 -132 8.5 Pittsburgh Pirates at Texas Rangers -1.5 (+164) +106 -124 8.5 Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros -1.5 (+172) +108 -126 8 Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals -1.5 (+104) +172 -205 9 Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics +1.5 (-154) -130 +110 7.5 View Full Table

