Falcons vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15 Monday Night Football

The NFL's Monday slate includes the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Falcons vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (58.7%)

Falcons vs Raiders Point Spread

The Falcons are 4.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Falcons are -110 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Raiders Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Falcons-Raiders on Dec. 16, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Falcons vs Raiders Moneyline

The Falcons vs Raiders moneyline has the Falcons as a -225 favorite, while the Raiders are a +188 underdog at home.

Falcons vs Raiders Betting Trends

Atlanta is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Out of 13 Falcons games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The Raiders' record against the spread is 5-8-0.

Against the spread as 4.5-point underdogs or more, Las Vegas is 4-4.

This season, eight of the Raiders' 13 games have hit the over.

Falcons vs Raiders Odds & Spread

Moneyline: ATL: (-225) | LV: (+188)

ATL: (-225) | LV: (+188) Spread: ATL: -4.5 (-110) | LV: +4.5 (-110)

ATL: -4.5 (-110) | LV: +4.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

