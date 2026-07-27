Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Monday, July 27, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Orioles vs. Tigers — NRFI

Braves vs. Mets — NRFI

Astros vs. Angels — NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks Today: No Run First Inning Bets

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Keider Montero (6:41 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 27 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This matchup features two of the more underrated starters on Monday's slate.

Bradish owns a 3.49 ERA with 110 strikeouts for the Baltimore Orioles, continuing to miss bats while limiting hard contact. He has consistently worked efficiently in the opening inning, getting ahead in counts and avoiding walks.

The Detroit Tigers counter with Keider Montero, who has quietly produced a 3.14 ERA this season. Montero has developed into one of the Tigers' most reliable starters, using excellent fastball command to generate weak contact early in outings.

Comerica Park remains one of the more pitcher-friendly environments in baseball, especially for suppressing home runs. Neither offense has been particularly explosive recently, and both starters profile well against the top of these lineups.

This game checks nearly every box you want for an NRFI: quality starting pitching, a spacious ballpark, and limited first-inning power.

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Zac Thornton (7:11 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 27 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Martín Pérez has enjoyed a bounce-back season with a 3.38 ERA, relying on weak contact and keeping hitters off balance with his cutter and changeup. He's been an important innings eater for the Atlanta Braves.

The New York Mets hand the ball to rookie Zac Thornton, who has impressed with a 1.93 ERA in limited major league action. Although his sample size is still small, Thornton has shown poise attacking hitters early in counts and has demonstrated above-average command.

Atlanta possesses one of baseball's better offenses, but Thornton's early success combined with Citi Field's generally favorable pitching environment gives this NRFI enough value to round out the card, and it certainly doesn’t hurt things that the Mets offense won’t have Juan Soto hitting in the first.

Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (HOU) vs. Walbert Ureña (LAA)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 28 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Angels will turn to Walbert Ureña, who has quietly been one of the better breakout pitchers in the American League. Ureña owns a 6-7 record, 2.78 ERA and 83 strikeouts, doing an excellent job limiting hard contact and pitching efficiently early in games. His fastball-slider combination has generated plenty of weak contact the first time through opposing lineups, and his sub-3.00 ERA speaks for itself.

The Houston Astros will start Tatsuya Imai, whose 5.59 ERA isn't eye-catching, but the underlying matchup is more favorable than it appears. Imai has quality swing-and-miss stuff with 71 strikeouts, and he'll face an Angels lineup that has struggled to consistently manufacture offense throughout the season. If he throws strikes early, he's capable of getting through the top of the order without much trouble.

From an offensive standpoint, this isn't the explosive Astros lineup we've become accustomed to seeing in recent seasons. Houston has been inconsistent against right-handed pitching, while Los Angeles has ranked near the bottom of the league in several offensive categories for much of the year.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.