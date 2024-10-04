Every Team's Odds to Win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup
The NHL is back, and all 32 teams have high hopes for the 2024-25 season. Some more than others, of course.
Namely last year's finalists.
The Edmonton Oilers (+850) and Florida Panthers (+1000) have the shortest Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to start the season, but those will change once the puck drops.
You can track every team's Stanley Cup odds below.
2024-25 Stanley Cup Odds
Anaheim Ducks Stanley Cup Odds
Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Odds
Buffalo Sabres Stanley Cup Odds
Calgary Flames Stanley Cup Odds
Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Odds
Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup Odds
Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Odds
Columbus Blue Jackets Stanley Cup Odds
Dallas Stars Stanley Cup Odds
Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Odds
Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Odds
Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Odds
Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup Odds
Minnesota Wild Stanley Cup Odds
Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup Odds
Nashville Predators Stanley Cup Odds
New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Odds
New York Islanders Stanley Cup Odds
New York Rangers Stanley Cup Odds
Ottawa Senators Stanley Cup Odds
Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup Odds
Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup Odds
San Jose Sharks Stanley Cup Odds
Seattle Kraken Stanley Cup Odds
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Odds
Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Odds
Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds
Utah Hockey Club Stanley Cup Odds
Vancouver Canucks Stanley Cup Odds
Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Odds
Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Odds
Winnipeg Jets Stanley Cup Odds
