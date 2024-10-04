Every Team's Odds to Win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup

The NHL is back, and all 32 teams have high hopes for the 2024-25 season. Some more than others, of course.

Namely last year's finalists.

The Edmonton Oilers (+850) and Florida Panthers (+1000) have the shortest Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to start the season, but those will change once the puck drops.

You can track every team's Stanley Cup odds below.

2024-25 Stanley Cup Odds

Anaheim Ducks Stanley Cup Odds

Anaheim Ducks +40000

Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Odds

Boston Bruins +1800

Buffalo Sabres Stanley Cup Odds

Buffalo Sabres +5500

Calgary Flames Stanley Cup Odds

Calgary Flames +17000

Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Odds

Carolina Hurricanes +1400

Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup Odds

Chicago Blackhawks +22000

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Odds

Colorado Avalanche +1100

Columbus Blue Jackets Stanley Cup Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets +40000

Dallas Stars Stanley Cup Odds

Dallas Stars +1100

Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Odds

Detroit Red Wings +5000

Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Odds

Edmonton Oilers +850

Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Odds

Florida Panthers +1000

Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup Odds

Los Angeles Kings +2300

Minnesota Wild Stanley Cup Odds

Minnesota Wild +2500

Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup Odds

Montreal Canadiens +23000

Nashville Predators Stanley Cup Odds

Nashville Predators +1600

New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Odds

New Jersey Devils +1100

New York Islanders Stanley Cup Odds

New York Islanders +4400

New York Rangers Stanley Cup Odds

New York Rangers +1300

Ottawa Senators Stanley Cup Odds

Ottawa Senators +3600

Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup Odds

Philadelphia Flyers +7500

Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins +5000

San Jose Sharks Stanley Cup Odds

San Jose Sharks +40000

Seattle Kraken Stanley Cup Odds

Seattle Kraken +7000

St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Odds

St. Louis Blues +6500

Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning +1700

Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs +1500

Utah Hockey Club Stanley Cup Odds

Utah Hockey Club +7500

Vancouver Canucks Stanley Cup Odds

Vancouver Canucks +2300

Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Odds

Vegas Golden Knights +1400

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Odds

Washington Capitals +7000

Winnipeg Jets Stanley Cup Odds

Winnipeg Jets +2600

