NHL

Every Team's Odds to Win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Every Team's Odds to Win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup

The NHL is back, and all 32 teams have high hopes for the 2024-25 season. Some more than others, of course.

Namely last year's finalists.

The Edmonton Oilers (+850) and Florida Panthers (+1000) have the shortest Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to start the season, but those will change once the puck drops.

You can track every team's Stanley Cup odds below.

2024-25 Stanley Cup Odds

Anaheim Ducks Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Anaheim Ducks

Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
New York Islanders

New York Rangers Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
San Jose Sharks

Seattle Kraken Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Seattle Kraken

St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Toronto Maple Leafs

Utah Hockey Club Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Utah Hockey Club

Vancouver Canucks Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Vegas Golden Knights

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets Stanley Cup Odds

Stanley Cup 2024-25 - Winner
Winnipeg Jets

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

