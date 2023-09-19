Evan Engram Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Tight end Evan Engram is looking at a matchup against the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league (191.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Engram for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Engram vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.84

6.84 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.17

46.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Engram Fantasy Performance

Engram is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position (137th overall), tallying 10.6 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

In two games this season, Engram has been targeted 13 times, with 11 receptions for 106 yards and zero TDs, leading to 10.6 fantasy points.

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Engram reeled in six balls on eight targets for 57 yards, good for 5.7 fantasy points.

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Houston this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Houston this season.

Houston has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Texans have allowed one player to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Houston has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD against Houston this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Texans this year.

