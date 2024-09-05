Evan Engram Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Miami Dolphins -- whose passing defense was ranked 15th in the NFL last season (221.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Engram for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Dolphins? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Engram vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.75

6.75 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.87

47.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34



Engram 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 116.3 fantasy points (6.8 per game) in 2023, Engram ranked 130th in the league and sixth at his position.

In his best performance last season -- Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns -- Engram accumulated 21.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 95 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Engram picked up 14.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: nine receptions, 82 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the year.

In Week 10 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Engram finished with a season-low 1.2 fantasy points, via these numbers: four receptions, 12 yards, on seven targets.

Engram accumulated 2.8 fantasy points -- four receptions, 28 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 15 versus the Baltimore Ravens).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Last season, Miami allowed five quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Dolphins surrendered at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Miami allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Dolphins allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Miami gave up over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Dolphins gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Against Miami last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Dolphins allowed one player to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Miami last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Dolphins last year.

