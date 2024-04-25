EPL Betting Picks for Matchweek 35: Will Crystal Palace Continue Their Hot Streak?

There are races all across the Premier League table. Whether it be for the title, the top four, or relegation, there is still a lot to be decided.

EPL Betting Picks: Matchweek 35

Luton Town at Wolves (10 AM ET Saturday)

We'll start towards the bottom of the table, with Wolves playing host to Luton.

Wolves are in 12th in the Premier League table. They have been in dreadful form, with no wins in their last six matches. That includes two bad home performances in their last two games, where they failed to score and generated just 0.8 total expected goals (xG), according to FRRef's xG model.

They'll be at home for the third straight match, but this will be their easiest game of the three. Luton will come to town, and Luton are desperate for a win to help them stave off relegation. They sit 18th with 25 points, one point off of safety.

What's concerning for Luton is how bad they've been away from home this season. Their home stadium, Kenilworth Road, creates a unique atmosphere that they have benefited from. They've picked up 15 of their 25 points at home, but the gap in their underlying home/road numbers is even wider.

At home, Luton have an xG differential of -0.33 per 90 minutes. While that's not good, it's comparable to teams around them in the league. Away from home, they have an abysmal -1.58 xG differential per 90. That's worse than Sheffield United, who are one of the worst Premier League teams we've ever seen.

Even if Wolves aren't in good form, I still like them to beat Luton. The -105 number isn't too big to lay in this spot.

Crystal Palace at Fulham (10 AM ET Saturday)

We've got a London Derby for our second match, and it's between two teams that are mid-table and don't have much left to play for.

Don't tell that to Crystal Palace, who have been playing really well of late. They've won three games in a row, including an impressive victory away to Liverpool. They've followed that up with two home wins by multiple goals against teams higher than them in the table.

Palace may not have much incentive to win for the rest of this season, but they're hoping to carry over this improved form to next season. They installed Oliver Glasner as manager on February 24th, and their form has been much better since.

Under Glasner, Palace have gone 4-2-3. That may not seem too good, but they've also been dealing with injuries to the squad.

Michael Olise has made just two starts since January 30th, and he's one of their best attacking players. Those two starts came in those recent wins against Liverpool and West Ham. He is projected to start on Saturday.

For most of the season, Olise and Eberechi Eze were considered Palace's two main drivers in attack. Jean-Philippe Mateta has to be included in that, as well, now. He has eight goals in the nine matches since Glasner took over.

On the other side, Fulham seem to be a standard, average Premier League side -- one that doesn't have much left to play for this season. They've won just one of their last five matches, and that includes failing to beat Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

Their overall xG differential per 90 minutes this season is -0.26 while Palace's is -0.22. These sides are similar, and this +250 moneyline represents too big of a gap between the teams. Even with Palace away from home, I think the Eagles can get the job done.

Player Props

In his first full season with Newcastle, Anthony Gordon has been producing more than he ever has. He has 10 goals and eight assists in 31 Premier League appearances.

With Kieran Trippier injured, Gordon has taken over corner-kick duty for Newcastle. That includes getting 16 crosses from corners against Tottenham last weekend.

This match against Sheffield United should give him the perfect chance to get an assist. The Blades have already conceded the most goals in Premier League history, with four matches still to go.

Newcastle beat Sheffield United, 8-0, away from home back in September. They should be able to create chances and score goals in this one, and Gordon will be right in the heart of it.

We can't ignore the biggest match of the weekend -- a North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.

Derby matches can be fierce encounters, and this one will be especially fierce with so much on the line for both teams. Arsenal are still fighting for the title while Tottenham have a chance at a Champions League place.

Since that's the case, the yellow cards could be dished out fairly regularly. A candidate to pick one up is Yves Bissouma, who has eight yellows and two red cards in 24 Premier League games this season.

He picked one up in the first derby of the season. If Arsenal are dominating possession, Bissouma will likely be trying to break up the Gunners' play, opening the door to a booking.

Getting +175 on one of the most frequently booked players in the EPL is pretty appealing, and this bet would give us a nice return.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.