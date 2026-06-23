England vs Ghana Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets for World Cup 2026 Group L

⚽
🏟️ TODAY 4:00 PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM · FOXBOROUGH MA · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 2 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
England vs Ghana: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
England -475 · Draw +550 · Ghana +1300 · Over 2.5 -178 · England -1.5 -166 · Kane anytime -185 · Both teams won openers · Prediction: England 3-0
Tuesday June 23, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
⚠️ Injury News — Saka & Rashford Doubts · Partey Returns · Ghana GK Change
England: ⚠️ Bukayo Saka (Achilles) — bench again, Tuchel managing carefully · ⚠️ Marcus Rashford (hamstring) — doubt/bench · ✅ Declan Rice (back/hamstring) — available, monitored. Ghana: ✅ Thomas Partey — returns after missing Panama opener · ⚠️ Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK) — taken off HT vs Panama, Benjamin Asare expected to start in goal.
⚽ Match Context — Both Teams 3pts, Group Leadership on the Line
England and Ghana both arrive at Gillette Stadium with identical records — three points each after opening-round victories — making this a direct battle for control of Group L. England turned in perhaps the most impressive opening match of the tournament, beating Croatia 4-2, while Ghana's late game heroics were enough to beat Panama 1-0, with Caleb Yirenkyi dramatically scoring Ghana's latest-ever World Cup regulation goal ever (90'+5). The winner moves into an excellent position to secure knockout qualification with a game to spare.
Group L Standings After Matchday 1
Winner tonight advances to knockouts with game to spare
🏴 England · 3pts · +2 GD · Beat Croatia 4-2
Kane ×2, Bellingham, Rashford
🇬🇭 Ghana · 3pts · +1 GD · Beat Panama 1-0
Yirenkyi 90'+5 — latest match-winner in R1
Croatia · 0pts · -2 GD · Lost England 4-2
vs Panama tonight
Panama · 0pts · -1 GD · Lost Ghana 1-0
vs Croatia tonight
🎯 Score Prediction — England 3-0 Ghana
Consensus: RotoWire (3-0) · FOX (3-0 implied) · BettorsInsider (2-0/3-0) · Lineups.com (2-0)
🏴 3 – 0 🇬🇭
England dominant · Kane scores · Bellingham orchestrates · Ghana fail to score
RotoWire: "This projects as a 3-0 type afternoon against a Ghana side that sits a clear level below, and the value lives in the goals and the margin, not the moneyline." England have scored 21 goals across their last seven World Cup Group stage games and Ghana conceded nearly two goals per game in the 2026 friendlies leading up to this tournament.
OddsShark: "Three goals and a clean sheet against Ghana is well within reach for this squad." England are likely to pressure Ghana into their own end for large periods — wide players and fullbacks will create chaos, and England had eight corners against a more talented Croatian squad.
Lineups.com dissent: England 2-0, Under 2.5 (+125). Ghana has hit the Under in six of eight matches, scoring Under 1.5 goals themselves in a remarkable eight straight matches. Despite England's firepower, Ghana's defensive discipline makes a tight 2-0 or 1-0 result plausible.
The consensus is a comfortable England win — but Lineups.com's Under 2.5 +125 is the contrarian value given Ghana's defensive record and scoring drought.
⭐ Best Bets — England vs Ghana · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · CBS BRAD THOMAS PRIMARY FD PICK · ENG 4-2 CROATIA · 21 GOALS LAST 7 WC GROUP GAMES
England -1.5 · Win by 2+ Goals
CBS Brad Thomas primary FD pick · England 4-2 Croatia · Ghana conceded ~2/game pre-WC · $10→$16.06
CBS SportsLine Brad Thomas (FD confirmed): "England -1.5 (-166) is the primary pick. After a two-goal win over Croatia to open their World Cup 2026, SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas is backing England to win by two or more goals again." England at -1.5 is a reasonable price for a team that scored four against Croatia and has the attacking depth to push for goals in a match they need to win for group leadership.
England have scored 21 goals across their last seven World Cup Group stage games and Ghana conceded nearly two goals per game in 2026 World Cup friendlies. England's wide players and fullbacks will create chaos, and if Ghana defend deeper, blocked crosses will quickly turn into corners — England had eight corners against a more talented Croatian squad.
England -1.5 at -166 is the primary pick — CBS Brad Thomas backing England to win by two or more goals for the second consecutive match. England scored four against Croatia; Ghana are ranked 65th by FIFA (vs Croatia ranked ~14th). The only risk: Ghana's defensive discipline means a tight 1-0 or 2-1 narrow win is possible. But England's attacking depth across the board makes -1.5 at -166 the primary value proposition. $10 at -166 returns $16.06.
⭐ BET #2 · FOX SPORTS PRIMARY PICK · GHANA U1.5 GOALS IN 8 STRAIGHT · BTS ONLY 3/17 ENGLAND GAMES
England Win to Nil
FOX Sports FD primary pick · Ghana scored Under 1.5 in 8 straight · BTS only 3 of England's last 17 · check FD
FD (check board)
Win to Nil
FOX Sports (FD confirmed primary): "England's defense was a little more vulnerable than expected vs. Croatia, so I expect it will tighten things up against an opponent that shouldn't be as dangerous. Take England Win to Nil." Racing Post confirms: "Both teams have scored in only three of England's last 17 matches" and "Ghana have lost five of their last seven internationals."
Bleacher Report: "As long as England contains Semenyo's attacking output, it will be less susceptible to conceding. Antoine Semenyo is the most dangerous player on the Ghana roster." Ghana scored Under 1.5 goals in eight straight matches going into this tournament — the statistical case for a clean sheet is overwhelming. Check FD live board for exact Win to Nil price.
England Win to Nil is FOX's primary pick — built on Ghana's inability to score regularly and England tightening up defensively after Croatia's two goals. Check FD live board for exact price — typically around +100 to +125 for a team this dominant vs weaker opposition.
💎 CBS EIMER -178 · ENGLAND 21 GOALS LAST 7 WC GROUP GAMES · KANE BELLINGHAM MADUEKE GORDON
Over 2.5 Total Goals
CBS Eimer FD confirmed -178 · England 4-2 Croatia · could clear 2.5 on their own · $10→$15.62
CBS SportsLine's Jon Eimer (FD confirmed): "Leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-178). England have the ability to clear this mark on their own, though Ghana showed it could score by earning a 1-0 win over Panama. 'We saw an England side that put their foot on the gas and threw caution to the wind in their opener. They gave us all a thrilling six goal opener in their 4-2 victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford all finding goals.'" England's attacking depth from Kane through Bellingham to Madueke and Gordon — with Saka and Rashford off the bench — should produce multiple goals against the 65th-ranked Ghana. Over 2.5 -178 cashes on any England 3-0, 3-1, 2-1, 4-0 etc. $10 at -178 returns $15.62.
💎 CONTRARIAN · LINEUPS.COM U2.5 +125 · GHANA U2.5 IN 6/8 · UNDER 1.5 SCORED IN 8 STRAIGHT
Under 2.5 Total Goals (Contrarian)
Lineups.com: U2.5 (+125) primary pick · England 2-0 predicted · Ghana ultra-defensive · $10→$22.50
Lineups.com explicit: "Best Bet: ENG/GHA Under 2.5 (+125). Score prediction: England 2, Ghana 0. Ghana has hit the Under in six of eight matches, scoring Under 1.5 goals themselves in a remarkable eight straight matches." If Ghana park a compact defensive block for 90 minutes — as they effectively did vs Panama — and England only convert 1-2 of their many chances, a 2-0 or 1-0 England win cashes the Under at +125. $10 at +125 returns $22.50. This is the value contrarian play for those who believe in Ghana's defensive stubbornness.
📋 Predicted Lineups — England & Ghana
🏴 ENGLAND 4-2-3-1 · Sources: ESPN/Yahoo/SI/Racing Post consensus · ⚠️ Saka bench · ⚠️ Rashford doubt/bench · Guehi may replace Konsa · Rice monitored · Official XI due ~3:00 PM ET
H. KANE
ST · Bayern Munich · captain · PK
MADUEKE
RW · Arsenal · Saka bench
BELLINGHAM
AM · Real Madrid · 50th cap
D. RICE
CM · Arsenal · ⚠️ back
GUEHI/KONSA
CB ⚠️ decision
Set pieces: Rice (corners) · Anderson (delivery) · Kane (PK) · scored 2 from corners/FKs vs Croatia
Key bench: Saka (Achilles ⚠️) · Rashford (hamstring ⚠️) · Rogers · Guehi · Watkins · Eze
🏴 England Key Player Notes
⭐ Harry Kane · ST · Bayern Munich — CAPTAIN · PK TAKER · -185 ANYTIME
Racing Post: "Kane's first goal was a retaken penalty and his second, a thumping header from a Declan Rice corner, showcasing England's set-piece threat. Harry Kane has nine goals in his last five appearances for Bayern Munich and England." CBS SportsLine (FD confirmed): Kane anytime -185. Primary PK taker, elite aerial threat from corners. The most reliable England scorer prop at -185 — though expensive, any spot kick = Kane goal.
⭐ Jude Bellingham · AM · Real Madrid — 50TH ENGLAND CAP TONIGHT
BettorsInsider: "Bellingham, who arrived at this tournament having already established himself as one of the top three players in the world... will be the player Ghana most needs to contain. His late runs into the box, press-resistant ball retention, and ability to switch between deep playmaker and box-to-box threat make him nearly impossible to pick up." Yahoo confirmed: Jude Bellingham is poised to earn his 50th England cap tonight. Scored vs Croatia (47').
Noni Madueke · RW · Arsenal — STARTS (Saka Achilles managed)
Racing Post: "Madueke can put Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah under pressure — the Auxerre man looks a good bet to be shown a card. He was booked eight times in 26 Ligue 1 starts and committed an average of 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes." Won the penalty vs Croatia that led to Kane's first goal — identical scenario likely today.
⚠️ Declan Rice · CM · Arsenal — BACK/HAMSTRING MONITORED · AVAILABLE
ESPN: Rice "has eased fans' concerns saying he is 'raring to go'" despite lower back/upper hamstring discomfort vs Croatia. His corner delivery led directly to Kane's second goal (header) — crucial for England's set-piece threat today.
🇬🇭 GHANA 4-3-3 · Sources: Racing Post/Al Jazeera/SI consensus · ⚠️ Ati-Zigi GK injury, Asare starts · ✅ Partey returns · Semenyo (Man City) key threat
AYEW/T-ASANTE
ST · veteran captain
SEMENYO ⭐
LW · Man City · key threat
YIRENKYI
CM · scored vs PAN
PARTEY ✅
CM · Villarreal · returns
ASARE ⚠️
GK · replaces injured Ati-Zigi
⚠️ Ati-Zigi (GK) injured HT vs Panama · Asare expected to start · Partey returns after missing opener
⚔️ Key Tactical Battles — England's Quality vs Ghana's Deep Block
#1 — Madueke vs Ghana LB Mensah: Racing Post: "Madueke can put Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah under pressure — the Auxerre man was booked eight times in 26 Ligue 1 starts and committed an average of 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes." Madueke won the penalty vs Croatia — identical scenario likely today. Yellow card + PK risk for Ghana's Mensah.
#2 — Bellingham vs Ghana midfield (Partey returns): BettorsInsider: "Ghana's midfield will need to defend collectively and intelligently to slow him down" — Partey adds physicality and control, but Bellingham's late runs are "nearly impossible to pick up in a man-marking scheme."
#3 — Kane's aerial threat from set pieces: Racing Post confirmed England's set-piece prowess — Kane scored a "thumping header from a Declan Rice corner" vs Croatia, and "England have opened the scoring in 17 of their last 18 games." Ghana's new GK Asare (replacing injured Ati-Zigi) is an unknown factor.
#4 — Semenyo (Man City) vs England defence: Bleacher Report: "Antoine Semenyo is the most dangerous player on the Ghana roster. He and the England defense are more than familiar with each other from his time in the English Premier League with Bournemouth and now Manchester City." If Guehi replaces error-prone Konsa, the defensive upgrade reduces Semenyo's threat.
England's tactical superiority: set-piece delivery (Rice corners → Kane headers), wide overloads (Madueke/James vs Mensah), and bench depth (Saka, Rashford late). Ghana's route: Semenyo pace on the counter. England tightening up defensively after Croatia's two goals is the clean sheet bid — backing FOX's Win to Nil.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · England vs Ghana · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
-166
⭐ #1 — England -1.5 (CBS Brad Thomas primary FD · beat Croatia 4-2 · 21 goals last 7 WC group games)
-166 · $10→$16.06 · primary pick · England's second straight multi-goal WC win
W to Nil
⭐ #2 — England Win to Nil (FOX primary · Ghana U1.5 goals in 8 straight · BTS 3/17 England)
Check FD live board · FOX: "Take England Win to Nil" · Semenyo is only realistic Ghana scorer
-178
💎 #3 — Over 2.5 Goals (CBS Eimer -178 · England 4-2 Croatia · could clear on own · 21 goals last 7)
-178 · $10→$15.62 · heavy juice · most England scoring scenarios exceed 2.5
-185
⭐ Kane anytime (CBS FD -185 · 9 goals last 5 apps · PK taker · headers from corners)
-185 · $10→$15.41 · most reliable scorer · Madueke vs Mensah = likely PK
+125
💎 Contrarian — Under 2.5 (Lineups.com +125 · Ghana U2.5 in 6/8 · U1.5 scored in 8 straight)
+125 · $10→$22.50 · Lineups.com: "England 2, Ghana 0" · value if Ghana park bus successfully
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group L · England vs Ghana · 4:00 PM ET · Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA
Bet England vs Ghana — All Markets
England -475 · England -1.5 -166 · Win to Nil · Over 2.5 -178 · Kane -185 · Under 2.5 +125
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · England -475/Draw +550/Ghana +1300 confirmed CBS/Bleacher Report · England -1.5 -166 confirmed CBS Brad Thomas · Over 2.5 -178 confirmed CBS Eimer · Kane anytime -185 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Under 2.5 +125 confirmed Lineups.com · Win to Nil confirmed FOX Sports primary · England predicted 4-2-3-1 confirmed ESPN/Yahoo/SI/Racing Post · Ghana predicted 4-3-3 confirmed Racing Post/Al Jazeera · ⚠️ Saka bench (Achilles) · ⚠️ Rashford doubt (hamstring) · ✅ Partey returns · ⚠️ Ghana GK Ati-Zigi injured, Asare starts · Official XI due ~3:00 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly