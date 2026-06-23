England vs Ghana Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets for World Cup 2026 Group L

RotoWire: "This projects as a 3-0 type afternoon against a Ghana side that sits a clear level below, and the value lives in the goals and the margin, not the moneyline." England have scored 21 goals across their last seven World Cup Group stage games and Ghana conceded nearly two goals per game in the 2026 friendlies leading up to this tournament. OddsShark: "Three goals and a clean sheet against Ghana is well within reach for this squad." England are likely to pressure Ghana into their own end for large periods — wide players and fullbacks will create chaos, and England had eight corners against a more talented Croatian squad. Lineups.com dissent: England 2-0, Under 2.5 (+125). Ghana has hit the Under in six of eight matches, scoring Under 1.5 goals themselves in a remarkable eight straight matches. Despite England's firepower, Ghana's defensive discipline makes a tight 2-0 or 1-0 result plausible.

The consensus is a comfortable England win — but Lineups.com's Under 2.5 +125 is the contrarian value given Ghana's defensive record and scoring drought.