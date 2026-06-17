England vs Croatia Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?
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England vs Croatia: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?
Kane +350 the top pick, Bellingham +850 the value, Gordon +850 the pace play, Kramaric the Croatian threat — full first goalscorer odds, expert picks and analysis for the 2018 WC semi-final rematch.
England open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia — the team that knocked them out at the 2018 semi-final stage — and the first goalscorer market is loaded with value at plus money. Kane +350 is the market's unanimous top pick, Bellingham +850 is the sleeper with the biggest ceiling, Gordon +850 is the pace play on the left, and Kramaric is the Croatian threat worth a small stake if you fancy the underdogs opening the scoring.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Fox Sports FanDuel: Kane +125 anytime confirmed. RotoWire: Kane first scorer +380 confirmed. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Harry Kane — First Scorer +350
RotoWire make Kane first scorer their explicit best bet at +380, confirming he is the structural choice for this market. Fox Sports are direct: "Head to halftime even, Harry Kane to the spot in the second half looks like a likely recipe." Oddschecker confirm him as the unanimous anytime market leader at 5/4 (+125) with a 46.44% implied probability — the highest of any player in the fixture.
The first scorer case is built on three pillars. First: Kane is England's penalty taker, meaning any spot-kick in this match is automatically his attempt. Second: Croatia have conceded first in 5 of their last 6 fixtures — a trend that makes England's early lead near-inevitable. Third: Kane scored a superb header in England's warm-up win over New Zealand and has scored 7 goals in his last 9 England matches, with 61 club goals for Bayern Munich in 2025-26. Compare.bet note that Kane "averaged a goal per match in qualifying" and has an 8-goal, 11-game World Cup record. Racing Post confirm "he is likely to waste no time in scoring at a third successive World Cup." At +350 first scorer for the market's unanimous anytime leader, Kane is the clearest first goal pick on today's entire World Cup slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Jude Bellingham — First Scorer +850
Oddschecker explicitly name Bellingham in their four-leg bet builder for this match: "Jude Bellingham continues to be one of England's biggest attacking threats from midfield, regularly making late runs into the penalty area and finding shooting opportunities in dangerous positions."
The first scorer case at +850 is built on the gap between his first scorer price and his anytime value. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus shows 18/5 (+360) anytime — and Bellingham's attacking role means a meaningful slice of that probability comes via an opening goal. Covers confirm he "will operate as a second striker at times" in Tuchel's system, making late penalty-area runs behind Kane where Croatia's defensive shape will already be stretched. TNT Sports note Croatia's "defensive vulnerability from set pieces" — Bellingham at 6'1" is a major aerial threat who can arrive to unmarked positions at back-post deliveries. The price gap between +310 anytime and +850 first scorer creates outstanding value for a player who is as likely to score first as to score later in any given England attack.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💨 Pace Play: Anthony Gordon — First Scorer +850
Gordon was Tuchel's explicit starting choice over Marcus Rashford — a tactical decision that signals his centrality to England's left-flank attack. Covers explain: "Anthony Gordon will be hitting the byline and squaring it to Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who'll operate as a second striker at times."
Gordon's role gives him two routes to scoring first. The primary route is cutting inside from the left onto his right foot and shooting from range or arriving into the penalty area when Kane drops deep — a pattern that Tuchel has used consistently at club level. The secondary route is winning a penalty himself on the left side, with Stanišić or Gvardiol potentially making contact on his drives. ESPN confirm Gordon's "performance against Costa Rica" in the warm-ups secured his starting place. At +850 first scorer with Oddschecker's multi-book anytime consensus at 10/3 (+333) — the same price as Bellingham — Gordon represents identical value with a different scoring mechanism, and is the best pure pace play for the opening goal on today's card.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Croatian Longshot: Andrej Kramarić — First Scorer
Kramarić is Croatia's most creative attacking player — the one who links midfield to attack and arrives in finishing positions off Modrić's diagonal passing. Oddschecker confirm him at 9/2 (+450) anytime across their multi-book consensus — the best Croatian price on the board.
Fox Sports back "both teams to score" as a market for this match — which implies they believe Croatia will find the net at least once. CBS Sports predict "more of a defensive slugfest than a shootout" — a low-scoring scenario where one Croatian counter-attack produces the game's only goal is not impossible given the 2018 WC semi-final template. Croatia won that match 2-1 AET from 1-0 down — they know how to score in England matches. If Croatia score first — even at 20% overall probability per Kalshi — Kramarić is the most dangerous player to deliver it. At the first scorer price, this is the only Croatian option worth a small longshot stake today.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Market leader · RotoWire explicit best bet
Kane +350 is the clear market leader — RotoWire explicit best bet (+380), Fox Sports: "Kane to the spot in the second half," Oddschecker 5/4 anytime (46.44% implied), penalty taker, 7 goals last 9, Croatia conceded first in 5 of 6. Value plays: Bellingham +850 (Oddschecker explicit bet builder pick, second striker role, aerial threat at set pieces) and Gordon +850 (pace on left, Tuchel's chosen starter, cuts inside to shoot). Croatian longshot: Kramarić at +450 anytime — the only Croatia option with counter-attack first-goal upside.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — England vs Croatia
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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