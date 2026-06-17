England vs Croatia Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?

Kane +350 the top pick, Bellingham +850 the value, Gordon +850 the pace play, Kramaric the Croatian threat — full first goalscorer odds, expert picks and analysis for the 2018 WC semi-final rematch.

⚔️ Context: England W8 D0 L0 qualifying · 0 goals conceded · 10 clean sheets. Croatia conceded FIRST in 5 of last 6 games. Fox Sports: "Kane to the spot in the second half looks likely."

England open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia — the team that knocked them out at the 2018 semi-final stage — and the first goalscorer market is loaded with value at plus money. Kane +350 is the market's unanimous top pick, Bellingham +850 is the sleeper with the biggest ceiling, Gordon +850 is the pace play on the left, and Kramaric is the Croatian threat worth a small stake if you fancy the underdogs opening the scoring.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Harry Kane ⭐ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · ST · Captain · Penalty taker · 7G last 9 +350 +125 Ivan Toney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · ST · Bench striker · Impact sub +450 +165 Ollie Watkins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · ST · Aston Villa · Strong PL season +450 +165 Bukayo Saka 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · RW · Arsenal · Right wing starter +800 +285 Jude Bellingham 🎯 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · AM · Real Madrid · Late box runs +850 +310 Anthony Gordon 💨 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · LW · Barcelona · Pace on left wing +850 +310 Morgan Rogers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · AM · Aston Villa · Sub/starter option +850 +320 Eberechi Eze 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENG · AM · Crystal Palace · Sub option +900 +340 Andrej Kramarić ⭐ 🇭🇷 CRO · AM/ST · Hoffenheim · CRO attacking threat — +450 Ante Budimir 🇭🇷 CRO · ST · Osasuna · 17 La Liga goals 2025-26 — +500

*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Fox Sports FanDuel: Kane +125 anytime confirmed. RotoWire: Kane first scorer +380 confirmed. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England — 4-2-3-1 (Tuchel) GK: Pickford | DEF: James, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly | MID: Rice, Anderson | ATT: Saka, Bellingham, Gordon | ST: Kane © W8 D0 L0 qualifying · 22 goals · 0 conceded. Saka questionable. Bench: Toney, Watkins, Rashford, Rogers, Eze, Madueke, Mainoo. Tuchel's identity: speed, width, vertical transitions. Croatia conceded first in 5 of last 6 games. Pickford |James, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly |Rice, Anderson |Saka,, Gordon | 🇭🇷 Croatia — 4-2-3-1 (Dalić) GK: Livaković | DEF: Stanišić, Šutalo, Vušković, Gvardiol | MID: Kovačić, Modrić © (40) | ATT: Baturina, Kramarić, Perišić | ST: Budimir Lost warm-ups Brazil 3-1, Belgium 2-0. Modrić age 40. 0 clean sheets last 6. Budimir: 17 La Liga goals. CBS Sports: "their age has really started to show." Bench: Musa, Matanović, Fruk, Vlašić, L. Sučić. Livaković |Stanišić, Šutalo, Vušković, Gvardiol |Kovačić, Modrić © (40) |Baturina,, Perišić |

⭐ Pick #1: Harry Kane — First Scorer +350

Harry Kane England ST · Captain · Bayern Munich · 61 goals 2025-26 1st Goal +350 Anytime +125 Oddschecker: 5/4 anytime · 46.44% implied RotoWire best bet: Kane first scorer +380 Fox Sports: "Kane to the spot in second half" England penalty taker · 8 WC goals in 11 apps Croatia conceded first in 5 of last 6 games Headed winner vs New Zealand in warm-up RotoWire make Kane first scorer their explicit best bet at +380, confirming he is the structural choice for this market. Fox Sports are direct: "Head to halftime even, Harry Kane to the spot in the second half looks like a likely recipe." Oddschecker confirm him as the unanimous anytime market leader at 5/4 (+125) with a 46.44% implied probability — the highest of any player in the fixture. The first scorer case is built on three pillars. First: Kane is England's penalty taker, meaning any spot-kick in this match is automatically his attempt. Second: Croatia have conceded first in 5 of their last 6 fixtures — a trend that makes England's early lead near-inevitable. Third: Kane scored a superb header in England's warm-up win over New Zealand and has scored 7 goals in his last 9 England matches, with 61 club goals for Bayern Munich in 2025-26. Compare.bet note that Kane "averaged a goal per match in qualifying" and has an 8-goal, 11-game World Cup record. Racing Post confirm "he is likely to waste no time in scoring at a third successive World Cup." At +350 first scorer for the market's unanimous anytime leader, Kane is the clearest first goal pick on today's entire World Cup slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Kane First Scorer (+350)

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💎 Value Pick: Jude Bellingham — First Scorer +850

Jude Bellingham England AM · Real Madrid · Second striker role · Oddschecker 18/5 1st Goal +850 Anytime +310 Oddschecker: explicit bet builder pick for this match Oddschecker 18/5 anytime consensus Operates as second striker — constantly in the box Late arriving runs — unmarked penalty area threat Croatia: set-piece vulnerability — Bellingham aerial 6'1" Covers: "will operate as second striker at times" Oddschecker explicitly name Bellingham in their four-leg bet builder for this match: "Jude Bellingham continues to be one of England's biggest attacking threats from midfield, regularly making late runs into the penalty area and finding shooting opportunities in dangerous positions." The first scorer case at +850 is built on the gap between his first scorer price and his anytime value. Oddschecker's multi-book consensus shows 18/5 (+360) anytime — and Bellingham's attacking role means a meaningful slice of that probability comes via an opening goal. Covers confirm he "will operate as a second striker at times" in Tuchel's system, making late penalty-area runs behind Kane where Croatia's defensive shape will already be stretched. TNT Sports note Croatia's "defensive vulnerability from set pieces" — Bellingham at 6'1" is a major aerial threat who can arrive to unmarked positions at back-post deliveries. The price gap between +310 anytime and +850 first scorer creates outstanding value for a player who is as likely to score first as to score later in any given England attack.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Bellingham First Scorer (+850)

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💨 Pace Play: Anthony Gordon — First Scorer +850

Anthony Gordon England LW · Barcelona · Left wing starter · Chosen over Rashford 1st Goal +850 Anytime +310 Tuchel's explicit first-choice over Rashford Covers: "hitting the byline and squaring for Kane" Barcelona winger — peak Premier League pace Left wing — targets Stanišić/Gvardiol on right side Cuts inside to shoot — direct scoring threat Strong pre-tournament display vs Costa Rica Gordon was Tuchel's explicit starting choice over Marcus Rashford — a tactical decision that signals his centrality to England's left-flank attack. Covers explain: "Anthony Gordon will be hitting the byline and squaring it to Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who'll operate as a second striker at times." Gordon's role gives him two routes to scoring first. The primary route is cutting inside from the left onto his right foot and shooting from range or arriving into the penalty area when Kane drops deep — a pattern that Tuchel has used consistently at club level. The secondary route is winning a penalty himself on the left side, with Stanišić or Gvardiol potentially making contact on his drives. ESPN confirm Gordon's "performance against Costa Rica" in the warm-ups secured his starting place. At +850 first scorer with Oddschecker's multi-book anytime consensus at 10/3 (+333) — the same price as Bellingham — Gordon represents identical value with a different scoring mechanism, and is the best pure pace play for the opening goal on today's card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Gordon First Scorer (+850)

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🎲 Croatian Longshot: Andrej Kramarić — First Scorer

Andrej Kramarić Croatia AM/ST · Hoffenheim · Croatia's most creative attacker · Oddschecker 9/2 Anytime +450 Oddschecker 9/2 anytime — CRO's top pick Fox Sports: "both teams to score" — CRO will score 2022 WC semi-finalists — counter-attack pedigree Modrić platform — Kramarić the finishing threat CBS: "more of a defensive slugfest" — 1-0 CRO possible Kramarić is Croatia's most creative attacking player — the one who links midfield to attack and arrives in finishing positions off Modrić's diagonal passing. Oddschecker confirm him at 9/2 (+450) anytime across their multi-book consensus — the best Croatian price on the board. Fox Sports back "both teams to score" as a market for this match — which implies they believe Croatia will find the net at least once. CBS Sports predict "more of a defensive slugfest than a shootout" — a low-scoring scenario where one Croatian counter-attack produces the game's only goal is not impossible given the 2018 WC semi-final template. Croatia won that match 2-1 AET from 1-0 down — they know how to score in England matches. If Croatia score first — even at 20% overall probability per Kalshi — Kramarić is the most dangerous player to deliver it. At the first scorer price, this is the only Croatian option worth a small longshot stake today.

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🔮 Prediction: England 2-0 Croatia — Kane opens the scoring First Goal: Harry Kane +350 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Market leader · RotoWire explicit best bet Kane +350 is the clear market leader — RotoWire explicit best bet (+380), Fox Sports: "Kane to the spot in the second half," Oddschecker 5/4 anytime (46.44% implied), penalty taker, 7 goals last 9, Croatia conceded first in 5 of 6. Value plays: Bellingham +850 (Oddschecker explicit bet builder pick, second striker role, aerial threat at set pieces) and Gordon +850 (pace on left, Tuchel's chosen starter, cuts inside to shoot). Croatian longshot: Kramarić at +450 anytime — the only Croatia option with counter-attack first-goal upside.

England vs Croatia · First Goalscorer · AT&T Stadium Dallas · 4 PM ET ⭐ Harry Kane First Scorer Market leader · Penalty taker · 7G last 9 · RotoWire explicit pick +350 💎 Bellingham First Scorer Value · Oddschecker explicit pick · second striker · aerial +850 💨 Gordon First Scorer Pace play · Tuchel's starter · cuts inside · +850 +850 🎲 Kramarić Anytime CRO longshot · Oddschecker 9/2 · counter threat +450

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — England vs Croatia Kane +350 · Bellingham +850 · Gordon +850 · Kramarić +450 anytime

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — England vs Croatia

Who is most likely to score first in England vs Croatia? Harry Kane at +350 first scorer is the market's unanimous top pick. RotoWire make Kane first scorer their explicit best bet at +380. Fox Sports are direct: "Head to halftime even, Harry Kane to the spot in the second half looks like a likely recipe." Oddschecker confirm him as the anytime market leader at 5/4 (46.44% implied). He is England's penalty taker, has scored 7 goals in his last 9 England matches, has 8 World Cup goals in 11 appearances, and Croatia have conceded first in 5 of their last 6 fixtures. At +350 for the unanimous market leader, Kane is the clearest first scorer bet on today's slate.

Why are Bellingham and Gordon worth backing at +850 first scorer? Bellingham: Oddschecker explicitly include him in their bet builder for this match — "regularly making late runs into the penalty area and finding shooting opportunities in dangerous positions." Covers confirm he "will operate as a second striker at times" in Tuchel's system. Croatia's set-piece vulnerability is a significant edge for Bellingham, who at 6'1" can arrive unmarked at the back post. Gordon: Tuchel's explicit choice over Rashford, a Barcelona winger operating on the left with pace to beat Stanišić, who can cut inside to shoot or win penalties. Both offer +850 at the same price with different scoring routes through England's attack.

What are the England vs Croatia FanDuel odds today? England are -150 on the FanDuel money line, Croatia at +420, draw at +265. Under 2.5 goals is -144, Over +116. England 57% win probability per Kalshi and Dimers. England won all 8 qualifying matches, scored 22 goals, conceded zero. Croatia lost warm-ups to Brazil 3-1 and Belgium 2-0. Both Teams Not to Score is -130 — the strongest statistical trend in this match (BTS failed in 9 of England's last 10 matches).