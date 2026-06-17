Ghana vs Panama Prediction, Picks, Best Bets & Lineups for World Cup 2026

Partey DENIED visa · Kudus OUT · Semenyo leads attack — full expert analysis, FanDuel odds, lineups and best bets for the Group L opener at BMO Field, Toronto.

Thomas Partey DENIED Canadian visa — WILL NOT PLAY. Federal Court dismissed Ghana's appeal Tuesday. Also OUT: Mohammed Kudus (injury) & Mohammed Salisu (knee). Ghana missing their entire spine before kick-off.

KEY STATS: 🇬🇭 Lost 6 of last 7 matches 🇬🇭 Won 1 of last 7 WC games 🇵🇦 Unbeaten CONCACAF qualifying 🇵🇦 4 goals conceded all qualifying ❌ No previous meetings ever

Ghana and Panama meet for the very first time in international football in what is effectively the most important fixture in Group L for both nations — with England and Croatia almost certain to dominate the top two places. The match is upended by Ghana's injury crisis: Partey denied a Canadian visa, Kudus out injured, Salisu out. The result is a tighter market than expected, with expert opinion split between Ghana ML +135 and the Panama or Draw double chance.

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🚨 Critical Team News — Ghana's Crisis

❌ Thomas Partey — DENIED Canadian Visa (NOT PLAYING) Ghana's vice-captain and midfield anchor denied entry to Canada. Federal Court dismissed Ghana's appeal on Tuesday. SI confirm: "Ghana had appealed Canada's decision to refuse Thomas Partey entry into the country." Partey will travel to Boston and should be available for England/Croatia. Queiroz must rebuild the midfield from scratch for this game. ❌ Mohammed Kudus — OUT (Injury) West Ham's Kudus did not travel with the squad after failing to recover from injury. He is one of Ghana's most dynamic attacking players and his absence removes a key creative threat from Queiroz's options. ❌ Mohammed Salisu — OUT (Serious Knee Injury) Another blow to Ghana's defensive spine. Salisu suffered a serious knee injury and was unable to recover. Combined with Kudus and Partey, Ghana are missing their best midfielder, their best defensive midfielder and a key centre-back before a ball is kicked. ⚠️ Adalberto Carrasquilla (PAN) — Fitness Concern Panama's 2024 CONCACAF Player of the Year and creative midfield engine missed warm-up games through injury. Has trained and could start. His availability is central to Panama's attacking options — without him, Christiansen's side relies more heavily on counter-attacking set pieces and Waterman/Díaz wide play.

⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks

📉 Pick #1: Under 2.5 Goals Squawka · CBS Sports · BettorsInsider · ATS.io · Most Sources ODDS -170 Panama: only 4 goals conceded all CONCACAF qualifying Panama: unbeaten qualifying through defensive structure Ghana missing Partey + Kudus — attacking supply disrupted Squawka: "tight, nervy opener — back Under 2.5 Goals" BettorsInsider: Under carrying -130 to -165 weight First-ever meeting — neither side has information edge The strongest consensus bet on today's card — Panama's qualifying record is the foundation. BettorsInsider confirm Panama "reached this tournament by conceding just four goals across the entire CONCACAF qualifying final round — a statistic that underlines the defensive compactness and collective discipline this group has built over years together." Squawka back Under 2.5 explicitly as part of their correlated play alongside Ghana to win. Ghana are missing their two best creators (Kudus, Partey) which significantly reduces their ability to generate high-volume attacking opportunities. The Under is priced at -170 on FanDuel (per CBS Sports) — the strongest implied probability of any market in this fixture, and the most statistically grounded bet on the card.

🇬🇭 Pick #2: Ghana to Win (ML) Yahoo · TheSportsRush · OddsTrader · Squawka · CBS Sports · Racing Post ODDS +135 Yahoo/TheSportsRush: "sharpest angle in this fixture" Semenyo, Iñaki Williams, Ayew — pace Panama cannot match Ghana CAF qualifying: W5 D1 L0, 16 goals, 1 conceded 45% win probability — Kalshi/Squawka consensus Panama: only 2nd WC ever — no major tournament experience +135 offers real plus-money value vs 45% implied Multiple outlets back Ghana despite the injury concerns. Yahoo Sports are direct: "Ghana to win at +120 represents the sharpest angle in this fixture, given their attacking personnel and a Panama side with known limits in open play." OddsTrader confirm: "Ghana holds the talent edge." Squawka back Ghana to win as their primary selection. The case rests on individual quality: Antoine Semenyo arrives at this tournament in outstanding form after his remarkable season at Manchester City. Iñaki Williams and Jordan Ayew provide experience and physicality that Panama — in only their second-ever World Cup — cannot match through individual talent. At +135 for a 45% win-probability side, there is genuine plus-money value here even accounting for the absences.

⚽ Pick #3: Semenyo Goal + Assist Fox Sports FanDuel — Explicit Best Bet · Manchester City ODDS +235 Fox Sports: explicit FanDuel best bet pick Semenyo anytime scorer: +250 confirmed (OddsTrader) Manchester City — outstanding domestic season 2025-26 With Partey/Kudus out — ALL creative supply runs through him RotoWire: "front three carries Ghana's attacking threat" Fox Sports make Antoine Semenyo goal+assist their explicit FanDuel best bet for this match at +235. RotoWire confirm Semenyo "arrives at this World Cup in outstanding form after a remarkable end of the season at Manchester City, and the combination of his pace, Williams' physicality and Ayew's experience gives Ghana a forward line Panama will struggle to contain." With Partey and Kudus both absent, virtually all of Ghana's creative play in the final third runs through Semenyo — making him simultaneously Ghana's most important player and their most bankable prop bet. At +235 for a goal-or-assist contribution from the player who is now Ghana's undisputed attacking focal point, this is the best player prop on tonight's board.

🎲 Contrarian: Panama or Draw (DC) ATS.io — Explicit Best Bet Given Ghana's Absences ODDS ~-150 ATS.io explicit pick — "Panama or Draw DC at -150" Panama at +240-+300 = meaningful value vs 32.6% model Ghana lost 6 of last 7 matches under current setup Ghana: won just 1 of last 7 WC games Panama unbeaten CONCACAF qualifying — know how to grind Carrasquilla + Waterman + Fajardo — counter-attack tools ATS.io make the contrarian case explicitly: "Panama or Draw Double Chance at -150 is the pick." Their reasoning: "Ghana still have attacking outlets... the issue is supply." Ghana have lost 6 of their last 7 matches and won just 1 of their last 7 World Cup games. BettorsInsider add: "Panama's greatest strength is their collective organization and ability to absorb sustained pressure." SI note bluntly: "Ghana enters the World Cup having lost six of its previous seven matches." Panama went unbeaten through CONCACAF qualifying, conceding just 4 goals across the entire campaign. In a first-ever meeting between these nations, backing Panama to at minimum not lose is the conservative-value play.

🔮 Score Prediction: Ghana 1-0 Panama — Semenyo the difference Ghana 1-0 Panama — tight, Semenyo goal Ghana's individual talent — Semenyo, Iñaki Williams, Ayew — should edge a Panama side whose threat is collective rather than individual. Without Partey and Kudus it won't be fluent, but one moment of quality from Semenyo is enough. Best bets: Under 2.5 goals -170 (strongest consensus, Panama's defensive record the bedrock) + Ghana ML +135 (individual talent edge at plus money). Fox Sports explicit pick: Semenyo goal+assist +235. Contrarian: Panama or Draw DC ~-150 (ATS.io explicit, Ghana's terrible recent form).

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇬🇭 Ghana — 4-2-3-1 · Carlos Queiroz GK: Lawrence Ati-Zigi DEF: Alidu Seidu / Senaya · Jonas Adjetey · Jerome Opoku · Gideon Mensah MID: Caleb Yirenkyi · Kwasi Sibo / Elisha Owusu ATT: Ernest Nuamah · Iñaki Williams / Sulemana · Antoine Semenyo ST/CAP: Jordan Ayew © 🚨 OUT: Thomas Partey (visa denied), Mohammed Kudus (injury), Mohammed Salisu (knee)

⚠️ Doubt: Jerome Opoku (knock vs Wales), Iñaki Williams (late training knock — may start on bench)

Note: Queiroz managing his 9th different country. Ghana lost 6 of last 7 overall. New manager just 2 months before the tournament. Antoine Semenyo now the undisputed focal point. 🇵🇦 Panama — 3-4-3 · Thomas Christiansen GK: Orlando Mosquera DEF: Ramos · Córdoba · Andrade MID/WB: Michael Murillo (Besiktas) · Anibal Godoy · Carrasquilla? · Eric Davis ATT: Cecilio Waterman · Ismael Díaz · José Fajardo OR: J. Rodríguez, Barcenas if Carrasquilla rested ⚠️ Doubt: Adalberto Carrasquilla (2024 CONCACAF POY) — fitness concern, has trained, could start

Note: Only Panama's 2nd World Cup ever (also 2018 — group stage exit). Unbeaten through CONCACAF qualifying — 4 goals conceded. Murillo (Besiktas) only player with regular elite European exposure. Godoy (36) provides experience. Díaz — top scorer in recent qualifying run.

📊 Full Odds — Ghana vs Panama

Market Odds Ghana ML ⭐ +135 Draw +210 Panama ML +220 Under 2.5 Goals ⭐ -170 Over 2.5 Goals +138 Both Teams to Score - Yes -108 Both Teams to Score - No -118 Semenyo Goal + Assist ⭐ +235 Antoine Semenyo Anytime +250 Iñaki Williams Anytime +240 Cecilio Waterman Anytime (PAN) +220

⚔️ Match Context — The Stakes

Squawka capture the stakes perfectly: "In a group that also holds England and Croatia, both teams know this is the match that likely decides who chases the runner-up spot or a best-third-place finish." BettorsInsider are more direct: "Lose here and the path to the Round of 16 becomes almost impossible." In the expanded 2026 format, the best third-place finisher from each group advances — meaning even a draw tonight keeps both teams alive, but a loss almost certainly eliminates the loser given the games they have remaining.

🇬🇭 Ghana: Semenyo is everything now With Partey, Kudus and Salisu all absent, Antoine Semenyo becomes Ghana's entire creative and finishing focal point. RotoWire: "The front three of Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and captain Jordan Ayew carries Ghana's attacking threat." Semenyo's Manchester City season was exceptional. 🇵🇦 Panama: defence is everything BettorsInsider: "Panama's greatest strength is their collective organization and ability to absorb sustained pressure." They conceded just 4 goals across the entire CONCACAF qualifying campaign. If Carrasquilla starts, they have a creative outlet; without him they are pure counter-attackers. 📊 Ghana's recent form is alarming SI: "Ghana enters the World Cup having lost six of its previous seven matches." They've also won just one of their last seven World Cup games. Queiroz replaced Otto Addo just two months before the tournament after Ghana's form collapsed post-qualification. 🏟️ BMO Field, Toronto — 30,000 capacity The smallest stadium in the 2026 World Cup. Canada has a significant Ghanaian diaspora in Toronto — expect strong Black Stars support in the stands, which could lift Ghana's spirits despite the off-field disruptions.

Ghana vs Panama · Best Bets Summary · 7 PM ET · BMO Field, Toronto 📉 Under 2.5 Goals Strongest consensus · Panama 4 goals conceded all qualifying -170 🇬🇭 Ghana ML Yahoo/Squawka/OddsTrader · talent edge · +135 +135 ⚽ Semenyo Goal + Assist Fox Sports explicit pick · Ghana's sole creative engine +235 🎲 Panama or Draw (DC) ATS.io explicit · Ghana's terrible recent form ~-150

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Ghana vs Panama Today — 7 PM ET Ghana +135 · Under 2.5 -170 · Semenyo G+A +235 · Panama DC ~-150

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Ghana vs Panama — World Cup 2026

Why is Thomas Partey not playing for Ghana today? Thomas Partey was denied entry into Canada by the Canadian government ahead of Ghana's opening World Cup match. Ghana appealed the decision, but a Federal Court judge dismissed the appeal on Tuesday June 17. Partey is facing trial in the United Kingdom on seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He will travel to Boston and should be available for Ghana's upcoming Group L games against England and Croatia, which are played in the United States.

What is the best bet for Ghana vs Panama today? The strongest consensus bet is Under 2.5 goals at -170. Panama conceded just 4 goals across the entire CONCACAF qualifying campaign — a record of defensive solidity that is the most reliable single statistic coming into this match. Ghana are missing Partey and Kudus, their two best creators, which reduces the likelihood of a high-scoring game. Squawka back Ghana + Under 2.5 as a correlated play. The value play is Ghana ML at +135. Fox Sports' explicit FanDuel pick: Semenyo goal+assist at +235.

Have Ghana and Panama played before? No. Ghana vs Panama is a completely fresh encounter — the two nations have never met in a competitive or friendly international fixture at any level. There is no head-to-head record to draw on. This makes it genuinely difficult to assess, with form, squad quality and tactical matchup carrying all the analytical weight. The market reflects this uncertainty: Ghana are only a slight favourite at +135, with Panama at +220 and the draw at +210 — an unusually tight spread that signals genuine market uncertainty.