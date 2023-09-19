Elijah Moore Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Wide receiver Elijah Moore has a matchup versus the 28th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (281.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moore vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.59

4.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.09

30.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

With 10.3 fantasy points in 2023 (5.2 per game), Moore is the 60th-ranked player at the WR position and 141st among all players.

Through two games this season, Moore has compiled 10.3 total fantasy points, grabbing six balls (on 16 targets) for 79 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Moore put up 4.1 fantasy points, recording three receptions on nine targets for 36 yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has given up two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Titans have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up a TD reception by two players this year.

Tennessee has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has not allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this year.

