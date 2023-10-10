Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Running back Elijah Mitchell faces a matchup against the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (71.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his San Francisco 49ers play the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Mitchell a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Browns? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Mitchell vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 2.08

2.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.54

14.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

0.07 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.44

1.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Mitchell Fantasy Performance

With 5.4 fantasy points in 2023 (2.7 per game), Mitchell is the 80th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 296th overall.

Through two games this season, Mitchell has 5.4 total fantasy points, toting the ball 16 times for 52 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added two yards on three catches (four targets).

In Week 3 against the New York Giants, Mitchell carried 11 times for 42 yards (3.8 yards per carry) with three catches (on three targets) for two yards as a receiver, good for 4.4 fantasy points.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Cleveland has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

